AS GOOD AS DEAD Exclusive Clip: Michael Jae White Doin' What he Does Best

Bryant, a man with a mysterious past moves to a small Mexican border-town to start over and live the simple life. While there, he reluctantly befriends a troubled local teen who recently lost his morning and is being recruited by a local street gang. To keep him on the straight & narrow, Bryant takes him under his wing and introduces him to martial arts. As the story unfolds, we learn Bryant is more complex, running from a violent past. As it catches up to him, he is forced into a life and death struggle to clear his name, save the boy and get back all he left behind.

Man. Good thing that guy was wearing a bullet-proof vest, right?

Michael Jae White wrote and stars in As Good As Dead, a new action flick from director R. Ellis Frazier. As Good As Dead is being released by Samuel Goldwyun Films today, December 16th, and we have an exclusive clip to share with you below.

We've also included the trailer and a small gallery of stills as well. Enjoy!