ALIENOID Blu-ray Giveaway From Well Go USA

Our friends at Texas-based specialty distrbutor Well Go USA have been gracious enough to provide Screen Anarchy with three copies of Korean sci-fi action gem, Alienoid, for giveaway this week!

Somehow the film managed to slip through our fingers when it released a few months back, so we don't have a review handy, but here's what they have to say about it:

Written & directed by Choi Dong-hoon (Assassination, The Thieves) and starring Ryu Jun-Yeol (Hit-and-Run Squad, A Taxi Driver), Kim Woo-bin (Friend 2), and Kim Tae-ri (The Handmaiden), the time-traveling sci-fi action epic ALIENOID debuts on Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD December 6 from Well Go USA Entertainment and will land on martial arts action streaming channel Hi-YAH! on December 23. The first in a planned series of two epic sci-fi action time-warpers, the film is a tale of two eras, following two Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) shamans seeking a legendary, time-bending blade as they unexpectedly cross paths with modern-era people hunting down a dangerous alien concealed inside a human’s body. Bonus features include trailers, character trailers, making-of materials and an all-new English dub.

Short Synopsis: While seeking a legendary, time-bending blade, two Goryeo-era shamans cross paths with modern-era people hunting down a dangerous alien concealed inside a human’s body.

Everything about that sounds like a whole lot of fun to me! If you would like to be entered into the contest, send an e-mail to josh [at] screenanarchy [dot] com telling me your favorite non-English language sci-fi film of all time, as well as your name and your US address (domestic only, please). I can't wait to hear what you have to say! We'll select a winner on Friday, December 9th. In the meantime, check out the trailer below