Imagine Coverage Hollywood Videos Hollywood Features Weird Features Top 10 Lists

ALIENOID Blu-ray Giveaway From Well Go USA

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
ALIENOID Blu-ray Giveaway From Well Go USA

Our friends at Texas-based specialty distrbutor Well Go USA have been gracious enough to provide Screen Anarchy with three copies of Korean sci-fi action gem, Alienoid, for giveaway this week!

Somehow the film managed to slip through our fingers when it released a few months back, so we don't have a review handy, but here's what they have to say about it:

Written & directed by Choi Dong-hoon (Assassination, The Thieves) and starring Ryu Jun-Yeol (Hit-and-Run Squad, A Taxi Driver), Kim Woo-bin (Friend 2), and Kim Tae-ri (The Handmaiden), the time-traveling sci-fi action epic ALIENOID debuts on Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD December 6 from Well Go USA Entertainment and will land on martial arts action streaming channel Hi-YAH! on December 23. The first in a planned series of two epic sci-fi action time-warpers, the film is a tale of two eras, following two Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392) shamans seeking a legendary, time-bending blade as they unexpectedly cross paths with modern-era people hunting down a dangerous alien concealed inside a human’s body. Bonus features include trailers, character trailers, making-of materials and an all-new English dub.
Short Synopsis: While seeking a legendary, time-bending blade, two Goryeo-era shamans cross paths with modern-era people hunting down a dangerous alien concealed inside a human’s body.

Everything about that sounds like a whole lot of fun to me! If you would like to be entered into the contest, send an e-mail to josh [at] screenanarchy [dot] com telling me your favorite non-English language sci-fi film of all time, as well as your name and your US address (domestic only, please). I can't wait to hear what you have to say! We'll select a winner on Friday, December 9th. In the meantime, check out the trailer below

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Dong-hoon ChoiYoon Byung-heeLee Dong-HeeKim Eui-sungActionAdventureFantasy

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2022 ScreenAnarchy LLC.