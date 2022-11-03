MONSTERS AND MOVIES: Horror Contemporaries to Screen And Talk About Horror Classics in Manchester

Our first mention of BFI's program In Dreams Are Monsters came back in August when we announced part of the program for another film festival in England. It is Grimmfest's turn as they prepare for Monsters and Movies, two days of screenings and conversations with some of contemporary horror's finest.

Mick Garris, Reece Shearsmith, Neil Marshall, Corin Hardy, Alice Krige and more will be in attendance at the Odean Great Northern in Manchester, England. They will all present some of their favorite horror films, or in some cases, their own horror films, then host discussions about said films afterwards.

The films they will be presenting include The Thing, An American Werewolf in London, The Descent and Sleepwalkers. Not too shabby.

Links to ticket information is in the press release below.