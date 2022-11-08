DASH: Trailer And Poster Premiere For One-Take Ride Share Thriller on VOD And Digital Nov. 29th
Dash, the one-take ride share thriller, written and directed by Sean Perry (The Homebodies, Saturday Night Live) and starring Alexander Molina (Evil, Afternooner), is coming to Digital and VOD on November 29, 2022.
An adulterous rideshare driver navigating the nighttime streets of Hollywood goes to great lengths to take his troubling double-life to the grave...only to dig a grave for himself.
XYZ Films is handling the release of this film and along with the date announcement have put out a poster and trailer for you to fawn over until the release date.
Dash also stars Shah Granville (upcoming Dark Arrows), Monette Moio (The Real Bros of Simi Valley, Midnight Texas, Insecure), Paige Grimard, and Audra Alexander (All You Need is Me).
THE CRIME FILLED STREETS OF HOLLYWOOD COME ALIVE ON A RIDESHARE DRIVER'S WILD OVERNIGHT SHIFTDASHAVAILABLE ON VOD & DIGITAL ON NOVEMBER 29, 2022The crime-filled streets of Hollywood come alive as you’ve never seen them before in a groundbreaking, one-take thriller following Milly (Molina), a rideshare driver who leads a double life.DASH follows Milly, your average everyday rideshare driver preparing himself for a night shift behind the wheel… by purchasing a massive amount of cocaine from a prostitute. On the perilous Hollywood streets, he attempts to sell the drugs to his unassuming passengers including: a homosexual thruple, some phone-obsessed gen Z'ers, and even an off-duty police officer.His attempt to illegally fund his sinful actions takes a literal turn for the worse when he picks up a drug addict going through severe withdrawal. Desperately trying to take his nefarious, double-life to the grave, he continues on, only to keep digging a deeper grave for himself.
