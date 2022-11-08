DASH: Trailer And Poster Premiere For One-Take Ride Share Thriller on VOD And Digital Nov. 29th

Dash, the one-take ride share thriller, written and directed by Sean Perry (The Homebodies, Saturday Night Live) and starring Alexander Molina (Evil, Afternooner), is coming to Digital and VOD on November 29, 2022.

An adulterous rideshare driver navigating the nighttime streets of Hollywood goes to great lengths to take his troubling double-life to the grave...only to dig a grave for himself.

XYZ Films is handling the release of this film and along with the date announcement have put out a poster and trailer for you to fawn over until the release date.

Dash also stars Shah Granville (upcoming Dark Arrows), Monette Moio (The Real Bros of Simi Valley, Midnight Texas, Insecure), Paige Grimard, and Audra Alexander (All You Need is Me).