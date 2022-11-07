ALLEGORIA: Blu-ray Giveaway of Spider One's Horror Flick

We will have copies of Spider One's horror film Allegoria to give away this week. RLJE FIlms is releasing the movie on Blu-ray and DVD on November 15, 2022.

A group of artist's lives become unwittingly entangled as their obsessions and insecurities manifest monsters, demons, and death.

Allegoria was written and directed by Spider One (Girl). It stars Krsy Fox (Underworld: Evolution), Adam Busch (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Bryce Johnson (Pretty Little Liars) and Scout Compton (Halloween). Check out the trailer below for a hint of what is to come.

The giveaway is open to residents of the U.S. and one entry per household. We will ask a fact finding question, when you have found the answer you can email us here to be entered into the random draw next Monday, November 14th, as noon PST. Here's our question.

Who is Spider One's older brother?