A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES: Win The Complete Trilogy on Blu-ray

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release A Discovery of Witches: The Complete Trilogy on DVD and Blu-ray on November 15, 2022.

Diana Bishop, historian and witch, accesses Ashmole 782 and knows she must solve its mysteries. She is offered help by the enigmatic Matthew Clairmont, but he's a vampire and witches should never trust vampires.

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release the complete trilogy of the hit fantasy/sci-fi drama series A Discovery of Witches on DVD and Blu-Ray on November 15, 2022. The series originally aired on the AMC streaming platforms Sundance Now and Shudder and aired linearly on the AMC Network from 2018-2022.

A Discovery of Witches is based on the “All Souls” trilogy by Deborah Harkness. The series stars Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies, Hacksaw Ridge), Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey”), Alex Kingston (“Doctor Who”), Trevor Eve (“The Politician’s Wife”), Lindsay Duncan (“Sherlock”), Owen Teale (“Game of Thrones”), Gregg Chillingirian (“Da Vinci’s Demons”), Aiysha Hart (“Line of Duty”), and Edward Bluemel (“Killing Eve”). A Discovery of Witches The Complete Trilogy will be released on DVD and Blu-ray, it will include all 25 episodes, over 80 minutes of bonus features on 6 discs and a collectible bookmark.

Adapted from Deborah Harkness’ best-selling trilogy of novels, A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES is a bold and romantic thriller that uncovers a secret underworld of vampires, witches and daemons hiding in plain sight for fear of persecution by humans. Brilliant historian Diana Bishop is a witch denying her own heritage. But when she unexpectedly calls up an ancient, bewitched manuscript, Ashmole 782, she finds herself thrown into the heart of a dangerous mystery – and into the path of the enigmatic geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairmont. Across three distinctive and gripping seasons, Diana and Matthewʼs love for each other and their quest to solve the mystery of the book throws their world into dangerous turmoil as their journey takes them towards a thrilling and incendiary conclusion.