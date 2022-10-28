THE LAST HERETIC: World Premiere of New Daniel de la Vega Film at Mar del Plata Next Month, Fresh Images Here
With the Mar del Plata Film Festival coming around the corner out attention is being drawn to films coming from the home team in Argentina.
We've been keeping an eye out for Daniel de la Vega's (On the 3rd Day) next film, The Last Heretic, since hearing of it during its presentation at the Blood Window co-production market. It will have its world premiere at Mar del Plata early next month and to mark the occasion we have a batch of stills from the producer Del Toro Films to share with you below.
Check them out after the announcement.
World Premiere of “THE LAST HERETIC” directed by Daniel de la Vega at Mar del Plata International Film FestivalThe new feature film by director Daniel de la Vega (On The 3rd Day) will have its world premiere at the Category A International Film Festival Mar del Plata during its 37th edition to be held in November. It will be presented by Del Toro Films and Furia Films, teaming up again to take their new horror creation international.SynopsisJuan Conte is a world-renowned spokesman of the new atheism. After suffering a heart attack, he receives a transplant and a change in his personal life begins, opening up to the possibility of being in a couple for the first time. Juan will go on a journey of horror and pain, in which his vision of reality will be put to the test.About the film“The Last Heretic is a thriller with marked religious overtones. This is one of those films that is always on the edge, putting on the table the eternal struggle between good and evil in a unique way; it makes us rethink where absolute concepts lead us.” Daniel de la VegaShot in HFR at 48fps (Avatar, The Hobbit) to give it a hyper reality, this film is first of this kind made with these tech specs in Latin America, and with a rhythm that doesn’t stop growing. The film catches, intrigues, and leaves the viewer breathless.In words of Mar del Plata Film Festival : “The story of a cynical best-selling fiction writer famous for his atheism paves the way for questions related to fanaticism and its limits such as madness. Following a tradition that includes from classics like Rosemary’s Baby and Carrie to more recent films like Red State, The Last Heretic has many narrative surprises and a visually striking climax that confirms the great technical moment Argentine horror is going through.”The Last Heretic is a Blood Window Selection which presented the first Work in Progress images at the Marché du Films – Cannes then was a WIP selected at BIF Market during its most recent edition. The producers are very thrilled for this first screening with an audience at Mar del Plata. Del Toro Films and Furia Films will be meeting in person with other industry professionals at American Film Market in Santa Monica.Del Toro Films and Furia Films are also working on the postproduction of AUXILIO (Help) directed by Tamae Garateguy, and developing new projects for 2023. After AFM they will be attending the specialized business platform for genre films: Blood Window, which will be at the end of November, happening locally at Ventana Sur in Buenos Aires.
