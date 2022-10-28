THE LAST HERETIC: World Premiere of New Daniel de la Vega Film at Mar del Plata Next Month, Fresh Images Here

With the Mar del Plata Film Festival coming around the corner out attention is being drawn to films coming from the home team in Argentina.

We've been keeping an eye out for Daniel de la Vega's (On the 3rd Day) next film, The Last Heretic, since hearing of it during its presentation at the Blood Window co-production market. It will have its world premiere at Mar del Plata early next month and to mark the occasion we have a batch of stills from the producer Del Toro Films to share with you below.

Check them out after the announcement.