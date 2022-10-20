Legend (formerly Horror Channel) have announced their lineup of titles for the month of November. There are a number of contemporary titles in the mix next month - The Golem, Ghosts of War and Nomads - but we're drawn to the number of classic titles in the program.

Viewers will be able to catch classics like The Blob and Terence Fisher's The Mummy that starred legends Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee and Sci-fi horror classic The Sorcerers starring Boris Karloff.

And here is a slice of my childhood that I have not revisited in some time. Season three of Knight Rider the series that launched the Hoff's career is coming next month.

Everything you need to know about Legend's programming next month is in the announcment below.

LEGEND reveals slate of horror, sci-fi and action premieres for November

November weekends will be daring, dangerous and deadly as LEGEND presents a bumper month of horror, sci-fi & action movies, headed up by the UK TV premieres of Doron and Yoav Paz’s unnerving, original Israeli terror experience THE GOLEM and Eric Bress’s grisly Brit supernatural horror film GHOSTS OF WAR. Plus there is a Channel premiere for John McTiernan’s compelling chiller NOMADS, starring Piers Bronsan,

There are also Channel premieres for a series of starry cult 70s and 80s action thrillers THE DISAPPEARANCE (Donald Sutherland & David Hemmings), WHO DARES WINS (Richard Widmark & Ingrid Pitt), HANNIE CAULDER (Raquel Welch & Christopher Lee) and WHEELS OF TERROR (David Carradine & Oliver Reed). Plus, there are first-time Legend showings for THE GUNMAN, starring Sean Penn and AIR AMERICA, starring Mel Gibson and Robert Downey Jr.

Plus, two Channel premieres head up THE VINTAGE VAULT strand: Robert Hartford-Davies’ gothic masterpiece THE BLACK TORMENT and Sci-fi horror classic THE SORCERERS, starring Boris Karloff. Both headline the popular Sunday night double-bills of cult favourites from decades gone by.

Other titles include drive-in favourite THE BLOB (1958), starring Steve McQueen, Terence Fisher’s irresistibly lurid THE MUMMY (1959), starring Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee, the fantasy horror anthology DR. TERROR’S HOUSE OF HORRORS, Terence Fisher’s intense sci-fi thriller NIGHT OF THE BIG HEAT, ISLAND OF TERROR, one of the great British Sci-Fi thrillers starring Peter Cushing, and QUATERMASS AND THE PIT, another memorable British Sci-Fi horror from Hammer Films, based on the TV series and directed by Roy Ward Baker.

And the third season of hit series KNIGHT RIDER, in which Michael, K.I.T.T. and gang return for more roadside adventures, has its channel premiere.

Full film details in transmission order:

Friday 4 November @ 21:00 – THE DISAPPEARANCE (1977) *Channel Premiere

When a contract killer (Donald Sutherland) is hired by an international organisation to carry out a hit, he suspects they are connected with his wife’s disappearance.

Saturday 5 November @21:00 – WHO DARES WINS (1982) *Channel Premiere

The British receive intelligence that an anti-nuclear militant group is planning to kill the U.S. ambassador at the Iranian embassy. The British Special Air Services enlists the help of Capt. Peter Skellen (Lewis Collins), who is charged with going undercover. But he is quickly found out by the terrorists, and his wife and child are taken hostage.

Sunday 6 November @ 21:00 – THE BLOB (1958)

*Part of The Vintage Vault

Two teenagers, Steve (Steven McQueen) and his best girl, Jane (Aneta Corseaut), notice a shooting star fall to earth, destroying an elderly man and growing to a terrifying size. The blob continues to grow, killing many, until the teenagers, with the, initially reluctant aid, of policeman Dave (Earl Rowe) discover a way to stop it..

Sunday 6 November @ 22:35 – THE MUMMY (1959)

*Part of The Vintage Vault

In 1895 Egypt, a team of British archeologists led by John Banning, opens the tomb of Princess Ananka, despite warnings of a death curse which will fall upon any desecrators. Three years later in England, a vengeful Egyptian man arrives and unleashes the living mummy Kharis on the men. This superior Hammer Films production reunites the director, Terence Fisher, with stars Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee.

From Tuesday 8 November @ 19:00 – KNIGHT RIDER, Season Three (1984) *Channel Premiere

The third season of the popular American television adventure series, follows the shadowy Michael Knight (David Hasselhoff) and his sentient car KITT as they fight crime and protect the innocent. In this series, a young couple stumble onto KITT's evil prototype KARR, and accidentally reactivate him, and KITT's memory is wiped in an electrical storm, causing him to abandon Michael

Friday 11 November @ 21:00 – HANNIE CAULDER (1971)

*Channel Premiere

In the Wild West, vicious bandit brothers Emmett (Ernest Borgnine), Frank (Jack Elam) and Rufus Clemens (Strother Martin) botch a heist, and in anger they rape local woman Hannie Caulder (Raquel Welch), murder her spouse and destroy her home. Wrong move…

Saturday 12 November @ 21:00 – AIR AMERICA (1990) – Channel Premiere

It is 1969 and the Vietnam War is raging. Billy, a brilliant helicopter pilot (Mel Gibson) is recruited by the CIA as part of ‘Air America’ an elite but clandestine unit. When he and fellow pilot Ryan (Robert Downey Jr.) discover their aircraft are being used by government agents to smuggle heroin, they must fight to avoid being framed as the drug-smugglers.

Sunday 13 November @ 21:00 – THE BLACK TORMENT (1964) *Channel Premiere

*Part of The Vintage Vault

When Sir Richard (John Turner) returns to his manor with his new wife. he hears rumours that he had already secretly returned and had committed several murders. Has he lost his mind, or is something dark afoot? Also stars Heather Sears and Patrick Troughton.

Sunday 13 November @ 22:45 – DR. TERROR’S HOUSE OF HORRORS (1965)

*Part of The Vintage Vault

Just as a train departs, a mysterious stranger, Dr Shreck, enters the carriage with his pack of tarot cards to tell the fortunes of five fellow passengers. The cards predict that every one of them will suffer a terrible death, but will fate deal them the same hand. Stars Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing.

Friday 18 November @ 23:10 - GHOSTS OF WAR (2020)

*UK TV Premiere

Five battle-hardened American soldiers are assigned to hold a French Chateau near the end of World War II. Formerly occupied by the Nazi high command, this welcome respite quickly descends into madness when they encounter a supernatural enemy far more terrifying than anything seen on the battlefield.

Saturday 19 November @ 21:00 – WHEELS OF TERROR

*Channel Premiere

During World War 2 a German penal unit composed of hardened criminals, political dissidents and religious non-conformists from the Nazi Prison camps are compelled to fight for something they do not believe in. Now they have the job from hell - a suicide mission on the Eastern Front that becomes one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Stars Bruce Davison, David Patrick Kelly, Oliver Reed and David Carradine.

Sunday 20 November@ 21:00 – NIGHT OF THE BIG HEAT (1967)

*Part of The Vintage Vault

A freak heat wave sends the temperatures soaring on a remote island. Dr Stone (Peter Cushing) and Callum (Patrick Allen) try to uncover the mysterious reason for the sudden change in climate. But the arrival of Callum's former mistress (Jane Merrow) forces the atmosphere to boiling point and it falls to Godfrey Hanson (Christopher Lee) to discover that the rising heat is the start of an invasion of merciless aliens...

Sunday 20 November @ 22:55 – ISLAND OF TERROR (1966)

*Part of The Vintage Vault

When the inhabitants of Petrie’s island succumb to a mysterious disease, doctors Stanley (Peter Cushing) and West (Edward Judd) investigate. Puncture marks on the corpses reveal the horrifying truth: the islanders are being killed not by a disease, but by a strange type of organism that sucks the bone from their bodies...

Friday 25 November @ 21:00 – NOMADS (1986)

*Channel Premiere

A French anthropologist, who is an expert on nomadic groups, stumbles across a group of urban nomads who turn out to be more than he expected. Directed by John McTiernan, this terrifying supernatural chiller stars Pierce Brosnan and Lesley-Ann Down.

Friday 25 November @ 22:50 – THE GOLEM (2018)

*UK TV Premiere

During an outbreak of a deadly plague, a mystical woman must save her isolated, tight-knit community under attack from the plague and deadly evil invaders. She conjures an entity that she moulds out of mud to protect them but the innocent-looking boy hides a much greater evil. This superb Golem tale is directed by Doron and Yoav Paz.

Saturday 26 November @ 21:00 – THE GUNMAN (2015)

*Channel Premiere

A sniper, on a mercenary assassination team kills the Congo’s Minister of Mines. Terrier's successful kill shot forces him into hiding. Returning to the Congo years later, he becomes the target of a hit squad himself. This taut action thriller, directed by Pierre Morel stars Sean Penn, Javier Bardem, Idris Elba, Mark Rylance and Ray Winstone.

Sunday 27 November @ 21:00 – THE SORCERERS (1967)

*Channel Premiere

*Part of The Vintage Vault

Scientist (Boris Karloff) and his wife (Catherine Lacey), possess a device that enables them to impose, through telepathy, their fantasies on people and allows them to experience sensations felt by their subjects. They take control of a teenager (Ian Ogilvy) and have him live out what they associate with contemporary youth: violence and sex. This disturbing and powerful psychological horror is the debut feature of cult-director Michael Reeves

Sunday 27 November @ 22:45 – QUATERMASS AND THE PIT (1967)

*Part of The Vintage Vault

An ancient Martian spacecraft is discovered buried in the ground at the site of an extension to the London Underground. Also uncovered nearby are the remains of early human ancestors more than five million years old. Now uncovered the craft begins to exert a malign influence, resurrecting Martian memories and instincts buried deep within the human psyche. Mayhem breaks out on the streets of London as the alien force grows in strength. Can Professor Quatermass (Andrew Keir) and his team save the day?

