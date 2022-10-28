BUFALO: Official Poster Marks World Premiere at Mar del Plata Film Festival

La vida te pone a prueba.

Life tests you.

That's the tagline in the official poster for Nicanor Loreti's action drama Bufalo. This release follows the announcement that Bufalo will have its world premiere at Mar del Plata Film Festival in Argentina during the festival's run from November 3rd through 13th. Bufalo will be participating in the Competition selection. Bravo!

Bufalo is released from prison after spending 3 years for armed robbery. Against his will he’ll have to get back to crime life and underground MMA fighting to pay a debt and to get his relationship with his son back on track. Along the way, his best friend and trainer Oso will help him out.

In the poster Loreti's central character, Bufalo, played by world champion boxer Sergio Martinez, stands front and center, bloody and defiant. It is an image we first saw when we presented the very first images from the film back in August

Back then Loreti had shared with us the first ten minutes of near-finished footage from the edit bay and had left us quite impressed by what we saw. We're excited to see the finished product in the coming days.

Bufalo also stars Oliver Kolker, Moro Anghileri and Pasta Dioguardi.