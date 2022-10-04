BLOAT: Principal Photography Wraps on Pablo Absento's Screenlife Horror Flick
We have received news that principal photography of Pablo Absento’s screenlife horror Bloat has wrapped up in Japan. We have a small gallery of behind the scenes pics to share with you today.
Ben McKenzie stars as a military officer stationed in Turkey while his wife (Bojana Novakovic) is vacationing in Japan with their kids. During the stay, their younger son almost drowns in a lake. Soon after the accident, the parents realize that something is wrong with their boy.
We shared the first bit of news about Bloat when production began in New York back in February where McKenzie filmed his role. The producion moved to Japan where Novakovic completed her role.
As you will read in the announcement below, Bloat will also feature Bon Koizumi, who is the great-grandson of the legendary Greek-Irish-Japanese writer and horror story collector Lafcadio Hearn, who in the latter 1800s introduced the culture and literature of Japan to the West.
Screenlife horror enthusiast and director Timur Bekmambetov produced Bloat.
