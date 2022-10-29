BLACKOUT: A New Film From Larry Fessenden Wraps Photography

I mean, come one, a who's who of Glass Eye Pix alumni back again for another Fessenden film? The full press release follows.

His cast is also pretty great too: Addison Timlin ( Little Sister , Like Me , Depraved ), Motell Gyn Foster ( Marriage Story , Foxhole ), Joseph Castillo-Midyett ( Equalizer , Death Saved My Life ), Ella Rae Peck (upcoming Crumb Catcher ), Rigo Garay (upcoming Crumb Catcher ), John Speredakos ( Wendigo , I Sell The Dead ), Michael Buscemi ( Habit , BlacKkKlansman ), Jeremy Holm ( The Ranger , Brooklyn 45 ), Joe Swanberg ( You’re Next , Offseason ), Barbara Crampton ( You’re Next , Jakob’s Wife ), James Le Gros ( Foxhole , The Last Winter ), and Marshall Bell ( Total Recall , Stand By Me ).

“My approach was to blend a naturalistic docu-style with the mythological tropes of the werewolf story, an ongoing interest to blend realism with stylization, and to fuse themes of contemporary society with classic monster movie clichés.”

Fessenden has stuck to his roots, shooting around New York’s Hudson Valley and hired Brooklyn-based artist John Mitchell to create the paintings for the main character’s artwork in the film.

A Fine Arts painter is convinced that he is a werewolf wreaking havoc on a small American town under the full moon.

It's always a pleasure to talk about a new film from Larry Fessenden, one of the true bastions of independent genre filmmaking out there. Fessenden has just finished photography on his new film, a werewolf movie called Blackout, this month and now heads into post.

Independent production shingle Glass Eye Pix is pleased to announce director Larry Fessenden has completed principal photography on his seventh feature film, Blackout. The picture, which stars Alex Hurt as Charley Barrett, a Fine Arts painter convinced that he is a werewolf wreaking havoc on a small American town under the full moon, wrapped under the glow of October 8th’s Hunter Moon, with pickups completed October 16th.

The film features an Altman-esque array of co-stars - some newcomers and many long-time members of the Glass Eye Pix stable - including Addison Timlin (Little Sister, Like Me, Depraved), Motell Gyn Foster (Marriage Story, Foxhole), Joseph Castillo-Midyett (Equalizer, Death Saved My Life), Ella Rae Peck (upcoming Crumb Catcher), Rigo Garay (upcoming Crumb Catcher), John Speredakos (Wendigo, I Sell The Dead), Michael Buscemi (Habit, BlacKkKlansman), Jeremy Holm (The Ranger, Brooklyn 45), Joe Swanberg (You’re Next, Offseason), Barbara Crampton (You’re Next, Jakob’s Wife), James Le Gros (Foxhole, The Last Winter), and Marshall Bell (Total Recall, Stand By Me). Casting was handled by Lois Drabkin, who previously worked with Fessenden on Beneath and The Ranger.

The film was produced by Fessenden, James Felix McKenney, and Chris Ingvordsen, and Co-Produced by Gaby Leyner. Collin Braizie was cinematographer, following his previous stint on the Glass Eye Pix production Foxhole. Paintings for the main character’s artwork were created for the film by Brooklyn-based artist John Mitchell.

Blackout was shot at local shops and locations in New York’s Hudson Valley and serves as a portrait of the area including Woodstock, Olivebridge, Andes, and Kingston. Many local merchants generously supported the independent production. Fessenden explains, “My approach was to blend a naturalistic docu-style with the mythological tropes of the werewolf story, an ongoing interest to blend realism with stylization, and to fuse themes of contemporary society with classic monster movie clichés.”

Makeup and special effects were handled by long-time Glass Eye Pix collaborators Brian Spears and Peter Gerner, who previously created the Frankenstein monster for Fessenden’s 2019 film Depraved. Comments Fessenden, “Yes, I’m competing with Marvel and Blumhouse to create my own Monsterverse, but at a very different price-point.” Fessenden’s 1997 film Habit is a vampire film of some distinction due to its gritty 90’s New York atmosphere and naturalistic treatment of the genre.

Fessenden heads into post-production immediately, with his trademark impatience to get the work out in a timely fashion.