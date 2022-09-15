TetroVideo September Releases: PHILOSPHY OF A KNIFE, ECHOES FROM THE GRAVE And PROFANE

ECHOES FROM THE GRAVE
Echoes From The Grave is a horror anthology film that delivers ten tales from ten Italian directors. A very ambitious undertaking exploring some of the most famous literary works of Edgar Allan Poe: "The Tell-Tale Heart", "The Pit and The Pendulum", "The Black Cat", "Alone", "Never Bet The Devil Your Head", "King Pest", "Silence", "Murders in the Rue Morgue" and "The Premature Burial":
"The Tell-Tale Heart" by Lorenzo Dante Zanoni. Tommaso Arnaldi stars;
"The Pit and The Pendulum" by Donatello Della Pepa. Written by Donatello Della Pepa and Luca Ruocco. Cristiano Morroni stars;
"The Black Cat", a stop motion film by Paolo Gaudio;
"Alone" by Angelo and Giuseppe Capasso. Dario Biancone, Angelo Campus and Santa De Santis star;
"Never Bet The Devil Your Head" by Mirko Virgili. Written by Filippo Luciano Santaniello. Wayne Abbruscato, Arian Levanael, Rene Salazar Batista and Aurora Kostova star. Special Guest: Frank LaLoggia (Lady in White,1988).
"King Pest" by Alessandro Redaelli. Antonio Pauletta, Ettore Nicoletti, Mattia Stasolla, Amelie Perillon, Francesca Germini, Wayne Abbruscato, Toni Pandolfo and Massimo Onorato star;
"Silence (a poetry)" by Angelo and Giuseppe Capasso. Dario Biancone and Sara Cennamo star;
"The Black Cat" by Domiziano Cristopharo. Written by Andrea Cavaletto. Chiara Pavoni, Giorgio Agri and Cleverson Rodriguez star;
"Murders in the Rue Morgue" by Alberto Viavattene. Written by Emiliano Ranzani and Alberto Viavattene. Federica Tommasi, Desirée Giorgetti, Mario Cellini and Roberto Nali star;
"The Premature Burial" by Giuliano Giacomelli. Lucio Zannella, Marco Saraga, Virginia Bonomo, Cesare Ferri and Andrea Conticelli star.
Bonus features:
Antonio Tentori about the POE series; Shadow (short film) by E. Tagliavini; Sphinx (short film) by A. Giordani.
PHILOSOPHY OF A KNIFE
Produced, written and directed by Andrey Iskanov, Philosophy of a Knife is a 2008 Russian-American horror film that covers the Japanese Army's Unit 731 (1936 al 1945), mixing interviews, archival footage and extremely graphic reenactments of experiments performed there.
Shot in black and white, the film is four hours long and is presented in two parts (Part one and Part two).
Tetsuro Sakagami, Tomoya Okamoto, Masaki Kitagava,Yukari Fujimoto, Yumiko Fujiwara, Reiko Niakawa, Veronika Leonova, Elena Romanova Probatova, Tatyana Kopeykina and Irina Nikitina star.
Bonus features:
- Making of; Manoush on Philosophy of a Knife; Photo Gallery; Original Trailer; Forgive me (videoclip); 76 Swords of Silence (videoclip); Haunting (videoclip); Dead Before Born (videoclip); Flash Kinal (videoclip); Martyr (videoclip); Kill U (videoclip); SADOMAZO (videoclip); Stop The world; A Glimpse of Hell (short film).
PROFANE
Written and directed by the Iraqui-American filmmaker Usama Alshaibi, the visionary and experimental film Profane centers around Muna (Manal Kara), a Muslim dominatrix in the midst of a spiritual crisis who finds herself at a point in life where she wants to reconnect with the essence of who she is as a woman and as a Muslim.
Manal Kara, Molly Plunk, Dejan Mircea, Jessica Bailey, Golbon Eghtedari and Kiel Frieden star.
Synopsis: Muna, a young Jordanian woman, as a child, was driven from her homeland to the United States because she could not memorize the passages in the Koran. Now she endures a hardscrabble existence as a dominatrix along with her best friend and domination partner Mary (Molly Plunk). The two girls live, work and play together, driven by a steady diet of drugs, outrageous behavior and bad decisions. It isn't long before Muna starts to hear voices and Ali, a Muslim cab driver, informs her that theses voices could be Djinni's, creatures who watch over us and inspire us to do the right thing.
Bonus Features:
Photo Gallery; Original Trailer.