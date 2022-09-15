TetroVideo September Releases: PHILOSPHY OF A KNIFE, ECHOES FROM THE GRAVE And PROFANE

Time for another round of extreme horror from the good folks at TetroVideo.

This month they're releasing Andrey Iskanov's Philosophy of a Knife, Usama Alshaibi's Profane and the horror anthology Echoes From The Grave. If you like your horror gnarly then consider picking up any of these beauties.

More information about each title in the NSFW gallery below.

TetroVideo September releases: Philosophy of a Knife, Echoes from the Grave and Profane Philosophy of a Knife (2008) by Andrey Iskanov (Nails e Vision of Suffering) is available on Blu-ray for the first time ever and the pre-order is now live on the official Thanks to TetroVideo, the docu-horror film(2008) by Andrey Iskanov () is available on Blu-ray for the first time ever and the pre-order is now live on the official TetroVideo website and on Goredrome Philosophy of a Knife comes in a 3-Disc Collector's Edition, a 300 Limited Numbered Mediabook Edition (150 cover A and 150 cover B copies) with Blu-ray, DVD, CD (soundtrack), 40-Page Booklet and slipcase (limited to the pre-order customers), with a lot of extra content. Instead, Echoes from the Grave, the italian horror anthology film based on Edgar Allan Poe's tales and the Iraqui thriller film Profane (2011) by Usama Alshaibi (Solar Anus Cinema) come in a Limited Numbered Mediabook edition (DVD + Blu-ray + 20 Pag Booklet + Slipcover limited to pre-order customers), thanks to the partnership with Goredrome Pictures.