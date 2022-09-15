Sitges Coverage Weird Interviews Hollywood Reviews Manga International Features

TetroVideo September Releases: PHILOSPHY OF A KNIFE, ECHOES FROM THE GRAVE And PROFANE

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Time for another round of extreme horror from the good folks at TetroVideo.
 
This month they're releasing Andrey Iskanov's Philosophy of a Knife, Usama Alshaibi's Profane and the horror anthology Echoes From The Grave. If you like your horror gnarly then consider picking up any of these beauties. 
 
More information about each title in the NSFW gallery below.
 
TetroVideo September releases: Philosophy of a Knife, Echoes from the Grave and Profane
 
Thanks to TetroVideo, the docu-horror film Philosophy of a Knife (2008) by Andrey Iskanov (Nails e Vision of Suffering) is available on Blu-ray for the first time ever and the pre-order is now live on the official TetroVideo website and on Goredrome.
 
Philosophy of a Knife comes in a 3-Disc Collector's Edition, a 300 Limited Numbered Mediabook Edition (150 cover A and 150 cover B copies) with Blu-ray, DVD, CD (soundtrack), 40-Page Booklet and slipcase (limited to the pre-order customers), with a lot of extra content.
 
Instead, Echoes from the Grave, the italian horror anthology film based on Edgar Allan Poe's tales and the Iraqui thriller film Profane (2011) by Usama Alshaibi (Solar Anus Cinema) come in a Limited Numbered Mediabook edition (DVD + Blu-ray + 20 Pag Booklet + Slipcover limited to pre-order customers), thanks to the partnership with Goredrome Pictures.
 
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2022 ScreenAnarchy LLC.