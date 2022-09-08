Beyond Fest Coverage Superhero Movies Movie Posters All Videos Indie News

OLD MAN: Official Trailer And Poster Unveiled For Upcoming Release

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
When a lost hiker stumbles upon an erratic old man living in the woods, he could never have imagined the nightmare that awaits.
 
Lucky McKee's new horror thriller, Old Man, will arrive in theaters, On Demand, and Digital on October 14th, 2022. Yesterday the official poster and trailer were released by distributor RLJE Films. Catch up with the trailer down below. 
 
Written by Joel Veach, Old Man stars Stephen Lang, Marc Senter, with Liana Wright-Mark, and Patch Darragh.
 
Old Man had its world premiere at Popcorn Frights last month.
 
