HOUSE OF PSYCHOTIC WOMEN UK Tour: Kier-La Janisse Book And Film Tour Hits Top UK Genre Events

Oh, this is going to be hella cool. If you're in the UK and are attending any of these events - Weird Weekend, Dead by Dawn, Mayhem Film Festival, Grimmfest, Abertoir and The Final Girls - make sure you have a ticket for the House of Psychotic Women UK Tour!

Kier-La Janisse is hopping over the pond to attend events at each of these festivals to mark the 10th anniversary of her book House of Psychotic Women. The tour is being put on by Matchbox Cine, an independent film exhibitor, specialising in cult film, from Glasgow, Scotland. They programme, curate and promote cult film events across the UK and internationally and this is their next big gig.

Janisse will attend each festival, introduce a film that is featured in the book and participate in Q&As, sign books and all. Basically proper tour stuff. You will find more information in the full press release and clicking on the link at the very bottom.