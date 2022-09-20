HOUSE OF PSYCHOTIC WOMEN UK Tour: Kier-La Janisse Book And Film Tour Hits Top UK Genre Events
Oh, this is going to be hella cool. If you're in the UK and are attending any of these events - Weird Weekend, Dead by Dawn, Mayhem Film Festival, Grimmfest, Abertoir and The Final Girls - make sure you have a ticket for the House of Psychotic Women UK Tour!
Kier-La Janisse is hopping over the pond to attend events at each of these festivals to mark the 10th anniversary of her book House of Psychotic Women. The tour is being put on by Matchbox Cine, an independent film exhibitor, specialising in cult film, from Glasgow, Scotland. They programme, curate and promote cult film events across the UK and internationally and this is their next big gig.
Janisse will attend each festival, introduce a film that is featured in the book and participate in Q&As, sign books and all. Basically proper tour stuff. You will find more information in the full press release and clicking on the link at the very bottom.
Matchbox Cine is bringing renowned author, programmer and film-maker Kier-La Janisse to the UK for a series of events to mark the 10th anniversary, expanded edition of her seminal book HOUSE OF PSYCHOTIC WOMEN (FAB Press). Starting at Matchbox Cine’s WEIRD WEEKEND festival in Glasgow on 29/10, the tour will stop in Edinburgh, Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester, Cardiff and London, 31/10 to 05/11.Matchbox Cine has partnered with the UK’s major genre festivals and exhibitors to co-present each stop, including DEAD BY DAWN, MAYHEM FILM FESTIVAL, GRIMMFEST, ABERTOIR and THE FINAL GIRLS. At each stop, Kier-La Janisse will introduce a film featured in her book, sign books and take part in a Q&A or In-Conversation hosted by a special guest. Guest hosts include Anna Bogutskaya (The Final Girls), Christina Newland (She Found It at the Movies,), Alice Lowe (PREVENGE) and Prano Bailey-Bond (CENSOR).10 years ago, Kier-La Janisse published HOUSE OF PSYCHOTIC WOMEN, subtitled an “autobiographical topography of female neurosis in horror and exploitation films”. A ground-breaking mix of keen critical analysis and clear-eyed, thoroughly compelling memoir, Janisse’s influential tome inspired a generation of critics, programmers and film-makers. The book has also played no small role in canonising a range of obscure, fringe and forgotten genre titles, many now considered essential.Titles screened at the various stops will include new restorations of Claude D’Anna’s TROMPE L’OEIL (1975), Giuseppe Patroni Griffi’s IDENTIKIT aka THE DRIVER’S SEAT (1974, starring Elizabeth Taylor and Andy Warhol, based on Muriel Spark’s novel) and Polish vampire curio I LIKE BATS (1986); rare outings for Don Siegel’s Clint Eastwood starrer THE BEGUILED (1971), David Cronenberg’s THE BROOD (1979) and Robert Wise’s Shirley Jackson adaptation THE HAUNTING (1963); Alice Lowe’s PREVENGE (with the director in attendance); and Andrzej Żuławski’s remarkable study in eldritch hysteria, POSSESSION (1981).The entire tour will feature descriptive subtitles/SDH and live captions, to ensure the events are accessible to as many people as possible.The programme is presented by Matchbox Cine as part of In Dreams Are Monsters: A Season of Horror Films, a UK-wide film season supported by the National Lottery and BFI Film Audience Network. indreamsaremonsters.co.uk
