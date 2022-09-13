BIRTH/REBIRTH: Laura Moss Makes Their Feature Film Debut With a Shudder Original

Shudder have announced that production has begun on their next Shudder Original Film, Birth/Rebirth.

A morgue technician successfully reanimates the body of a little girl, but to keep her breathing, she will need to harvest biological materials from pregnant women. When the girl's mother, a nurse, discovers her baby alive, they enter into a deal that forces them both down a dark path of no return.

The psychological horror flick will be the feature film debut of Laura Moss. Moss has had a handful of short films that toured the festival circuit: SXSW, North Bend, Final Girls Berlin and Nightstream to mention a few that we've come across.

Birth/Rebirth stars Marin Ireland and Judy Reyes, with AJ Lister, Breeda Wool and Monique Gabriela Curnen. Moss directs from a script they wrote with frequent writing partner Brendan J. O’Brien.

The full announcement follows.