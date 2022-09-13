BIRTH/REBIRTH: Laura Moss Makes Their Feature Film Debut With a Shudder Original
Shudder have announced that production has begun on their next Shudder Original Film, Birth/Rebirth.
A morgue technician successfully reanimates the body of a little girl, but to keep her breathing, she will need to harvest biological materials from pregnant women. When the girl's mother, a nurse, discovers her baby alive, they enter into a deal that forces them both down a dark path of no return.
The psychological horror flick will be the feature film debut of Laura Moss. Moss has had a handful of short films that toured the festival circuit: SXSW, North Bend, Final Girls Berlin and Nightstream to mention a few that we've come across.
Birth/Rebirth stars Marin Ireland and Judy Reyes, with AJ Lister, Breeda Wool and Monique Gabriela Curnen. Moss directs from a script they wrote with frequent writing partner Brendan J. O’Brien.
The full announcement follows.
Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural announced today the start of production on the latest Shudder Original Film, Birth/Rebirth. The first feature from writer-director Laura Moss, Birth/Rebirth stars Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy, Y: The Last Man) and Judy Reyes (Claws, The Horror of Dolores Roach), with AJ Lister (Challengers), Breeda Wool (National Treasure: Edge of History, Mr. Mercedes) and Monique Gabriela Curnen (Power Book II: Ghost, Away). Birth/Rebirth is produced by Mali Elfman and David Grove Churchill Viste from original script written by Moss and Brendan J. O’Brien. Shudder will release the film in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in 2023.Said Shudder general manager, Craig Engler, “We’re thrilled to be working with Laura and their amazing cast on this unique, wrenching take on a classic tale. Birth/Rebirth is a fantastic blend of psychological and body horror, sure to electrify our members.”Writer-director Laura Moss added, “I am over the moon to be working with Shudder to finally bring this project to life. It’s been gestating for a long time and I’m so proud of the cast and crew we have assembled to make it happen.”Birth/Rebirth is a psychological horror film about motherhood and creation, inspired by Mary Shelley’s 'Frankenstein'. The film is centered around a single mother (Reyes) and a childless morgue technician (Ireland) who are bound together by their relationship to a re-animated little girl (Lister).The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto, VP, Global Acquisitions & Co-Productions on behalf of Shudder and UTA Independent and Bruce Eisen on behalf of the filmmakers.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.