ARROW in October: TWO WITCHES And a Bounty of Curated Delights Highlight The Month

As October makes its way towards us we look to our friends at Arrow to find out what horror delights they have in store for us next month.

Pierre Tsigaridis' debut horror flick Two Witches, a story about a dark inheritance, debuts on the streaming platform on October 1st. Check out more about the flick and the trailer down below.

While the number of original additions may be slim next month we find that the curated programs - Why Can’t A Girl Walk Home Alone at Night?, Ghastly Gothic, Co-ed Carnage, & The Mutilator Watchalong Collection - are really strong and should provide more than enough seasonal joy as we get closer to Halloween.

Everything you need know about next month's schedule on the Arrow Player is in the gallery down below.

ARROW Offers Classic and Cutting Edge Cult Cinema October 2022 Lineup Conjures up Premiere of Two Witches Exclusively on ARROW October 1 ﻿ Why Can’t A Girl Walk Home Alone at Night?, Ghastly Gothic, Co-ed Carnage, & The Mutilator Watchalong Collection Arrow Video is excited to announce the October 2022 lineup of their new subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. The October 2022 lineup leads with the ARROW release of Pierre Tsigaridis' debut frightfest Two Witches, available October 1 in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland. This first feature from writer-director Pierre Tsigaridis is a dark tale about the consequences when a matriarchal witch passes on her sinister inheritance to her granddaughter, triggering horrific curses. Rebekah Kennedy (To the Bone), Kristina Klebe (Rob Zombie's Halloween), Belle Adams (Perry Mason) and Tim Fox (Westworld) star. Two Witches had its World Premiere at the Salem Horror Film Festival in 2021, and went on to screen and terrify audiences around the world, including at Grimmfest and Sitges.