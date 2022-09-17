Toronto Film Festival Coverage Anime Weird Reviews Hollywood Interviews Indie Reviews

ARROW in October: TWO WITCHES And a Bounty of Curated Delights Highlight The Month

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
As October makes its way towards us we look to our friends at Arrow to find out what horror delights they have in store for us next month. 
 
Pierre Tsigaridis' debut horror flick Two Witches, a story about a dark inheritance, debuts on the streaming platform on October 1st. Check out more about the flick and the trailer down below. 
 
While the number of original additions may be slim next month we find that the curated programs - Why Can’t A Girl Walk Home Alone at Night?, Ghastly Gothic, Co-ed Carnage, & The Mutilator Watchalong Collection - are really strong and should provide more than enough seasonal joy as we get closer to Halloween. 
 
Everything you need know about next month's schedule on the Arrow Player is in the gallery down below.
 
Why Can’t A Girl Walk Home Alone at Night?, Ghastly Gothic, Co-ed Carnage, & The Mutilator Watchalong Collection
 
Arrow Video is excited to announce the October 2022 lineup of their new subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.
 
The October 2022 lineup leads with the ARROW release of Pierre Tsigaridis' debut frightfest Two Witches, available October 1 in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland.
 
This first feature from writer-director Pierre Tsigaridis is a dark tale about the consequences when a matriarchal witch passes on her sinister inheritance to her granddaughter, triggering horrific curses. Rebekah Kennedy (To the Bone), Kristina Klebe (Rob Zombie's Halloween), Belle Adams (Perry Mason) and Tim Fox (Westworld) star.
 
Two Witches had its World Premiere at the Salem Horror Film Festival in 2021, and went on to screen and terrify audiences around the world, including at Grimmfest and Sitges.

Expectant young mother Sarah is convinced she has been given the evil eye from a mysterious blank-eyed old hag while she is dining with her bullish and insensitive partner Simon. When the couple go to visit his new-agey friends Dustin and Melissa, dark forces are unleashed after an ill-advised attempt at consulting a Ouija board to allay her fears. Meanwhile, tensions grow between grad school student Rachel and her new roommate Masha after a violent incident involving a man that the strange and impulsive young woman has brought home.

