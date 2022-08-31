Brooklyn Horror 2022: First Wave Announced! NOCEBO, Starring Eva Green Will Open, And a Eight-Film Fulci Retrospective

Our friends at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival have announced the first wave of programming for this year's festival and as expected, the gang will not disappoint.

Lorcan Finnegan's new film Nocebo, starring Eva Green, is going to open this year's festival. The new film from the director of Without Name and Vivarium will be sure to not disappoint.

Joe Begos remains an undefinable style of filmmaker. Maverick isn't quite the right word but he's back with a holiday-horror film this time, Christmas Bloody Christmas, that promises a mix of slasher horror and sci-fi horror the likes of The Terminator, with a rampaging robotic Santa Claus in the mix. Sold.

BHFF also has the North American premiere of Joko Anwar's Satan's Slaves 2: Communion. If you've been following Anwar online you've seen that the local audiences in Indonesia have been gobblinh up that hot slice of horror, losing their minds over the scares.

More festival faves like Something in the Dirt, The Harbinger, and Jethica.

To cap off the first wave announcement comes news that the festival is hosting an eight-film retrospective on the works of Lucio Fulci. This will include a 4k restoration of The Beyond and a 35mm screening of City of the Living Dead.

All the first wave titles can be found in the gallery below, starting with this year's excellent festival poster. Check it all out down below.

THE BROOKLYN HORROR FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2022 FIRST WAVE Festival to Open With Lorcan Finnegan’s NOCEBO, Starring Eva Green, and Host Eight-Film Lucio Fulci Retrospective Including Fabio Frizzi’s New 4K Restoration THE BEYOND “Composer’s Cut” Prime Video’s RUN SWEETHEART RUN, Joe Begos’ CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS, and the North American Premiere of SATAN’S SLAVES 2: COMMUNION add to first wave highlights Festival badges on sale now! Limited amount of individual tickets on sale next month! Brooklynhorrorfest.com The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival announces today the first wave of titles for their explosive 2022 edition, presented by Shudder, running October 13th to the 20th with screenings held at Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg and Williamsburg Cinemas. Following last year’s return to theaters, BHFF is thrilled to present its most robust slate to date. The festival will open with the Eva Green starring NOCEBO, the latest psychological thriller from celebrated Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan, best known for his 2019 Cannes selection VIVARIUM, starring Imogen Poots and Jesse Eisenberg, but better known to BHFF audiences for his feature debut WITHOUT NAME, which swept the festival awards in 2016 taking Best Feature, Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Editing. Wave one includes the world premieres of four exciting new films: the feature directorial debut from Laurence Vannicelli (co-writer of the hit 2021 BHFF horror comedy PORNO), MOTHER, MAY I?, starring DINNER IN AMERICA’s Kyle Gallner and MTV’s Teen Wolf’s Holland Roden; actor-turned-director Christopher Denham’s third feature OLD FLAME; Clubhouse-born supernatural horror anthology SINPHONY, and the latest from Terence Krey (director of BHFF 2020’s AN UNQUIET GRAVE), SUMMONERS, featuring Christine Nyland, McLean Peterson, and indie horror maverick Larry Fessenden. Additional premiere highlights from the line-up are SATAN’S SLAVES 2: COMMUNION, Joko Anwar’s follow-up to his 2017 hit Indonesian horror; Joe Begos’ holiday-horror CHRISTMAS BLOODY CHRISTMAS; Andy Mitton’s acclaimed creeping COVID-chiller THE HARBINGER; Pete Ohs’ SXSW sensation supernatural stalker feature JETHICA; Karim Ouelhaj’s multi-award winning MEGALOMANIAC; Daphné Baiwir’s KING ON SCREEN doc on the celebrated author; Kristoffer Borgli’s absurd pitch black Cannes satire SICK OF MYSELF, breakout indie-horror directing duo Aaron Moorehead and Justin Benson’s latest, SOMETHING IN THE DIRT; Prime Video’s RUN SWEETHEART RUN, with director Shana Feste and lead Ella Balinska in attendance, and Shudder’s newest addition to the popular found-footage franchise, V/H/S/99, hot off its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and much more. Rounding out the first wave is our first repertory program, The Gates Of Hell And Beyond: A Lucio Fulci Retrospective. The program includes eight classic Fulci titles, including the new 4K restoration of Fulci’s THE BEYOND, presented with a new score from original composer Fabio Frizzi, and is complemented by a special live event, presented by The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies, diving into the life and works spanning Fulci’s career. The complete line-up of features, shorts, repertory programming and events will be announced in mid-September. BHFF would like to thank their 2022 Sponsors: Presenting Sponsor Shudder Supporting Sponsors Dark Star Pictures, Dark Sky Films, Other Half Brewing, Parker Waichman LLP, Vinegar Syndrome, Yellow Veil Pictures