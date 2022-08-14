EL ULTIMO ZOMBI (The Last Zombie): Argentine Horror Heading to Macabro and Sitges
Martin Basterretche's horror flick, El ultimo zombi (The Last Zombie) is hitting the festival circuit soon. It will play at Macabro in Mexico and Sitges in the coming months.
El ultimo zombi was produced by Mariano Oliveros who has worked with a few friends of mine. He was a producer on What The Waters Left Behind, directed by Nico Onetti and directed a short film called Reinas del Bosque, starring Trauma's Ximena del Solar. He was also a co-producer on Jimena Monteoliva's Welcome to Hell.
Oliveros sent along the trailer (en Espanol) and a smack of images to share with you today. Check them out below.
“THE LAST ZOMBIE” SAILS TO MACABRO AND SITGESArgentine horror film “The Last Zombie” will be part of the select batch of films that will participate at two of the most important genre festivals in the world: Sitges and Macabro.The Macabro festival in Mexico has just announced it's programming with “The Last Zombi” as part Ibero-American Feature Film Competition. Later on, the film directed by Martin Basterretche about an epidemic in a coastal town that transforms those infected into zombies that wander without a conscience, will be part of the 2022 edition of the Sitges festival, the most celebrated festival for horror and genre films. “The last zombie” will be included in the “Brigadoon” section.Starring Matías Desiderio and Argentine scream queen Clara Kovacic, among others, “The Last Zombie” focuses on bio-researcher Nicolás Finnigan, who arrives at the coastal town of Santa Sofía del Mar where a mysterious substance emerges from the bowels of the earth, turning the infected into zombies with whitish eyes and pleading arms.Its director, Martín Basterretche, previously directed the science fiction film “Silent Invasion”. His new project, “Music for a Crime”, is currently been developed.
