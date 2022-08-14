EL ULTIMO ZOMBI (The Last Zombie): Argentine Horror Heading to Macabro and Sitges

Martin Basterretche's horror flick, El ultimo zombi (The Last Zombie) is hitting the festival circuit soon. It will play at Macabro in Mexico and Sitges in the coming months.

El ultimo zombi was produced by Mariano Oliveros who has worked with a few friends of mine. He was a producer on What The Waters Left Behind, directed by Nico Onetti and directed a short film called Reinas del Bosque, starring Trauma's Ximena del Solar. He was also a co-producer on Jimena Monteoliva's Welcome to Hell.

Oliveros sent along the trailer (en Espanol) and a smack of images to share with you today. Check them out below.