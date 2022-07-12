SECTION 8: AMC+ And RLJE Films Acquire Action Films Starring Ryan Kwantan, Lundgren, Adkins And Rourke
Section 8, an action film written by Chad Law, Josh Ridgeway and directed by Christian Sesma has been picked up by AMC+ and RLJE Films. They will be releasing the films in cinemas and on the streamer on September 23rd. Action icons Dolph Lundgren and Scott Adkins star alongside Ryan Kwante, Dermot Mulroney and Mickey Rourke.
The action film is about a former soldier who is sent to prison with a life sentence after avenging the murder of his wife and child. He’s given a shot at freedom when a shadow government agency, Section 8, recruits him for an off-the-books assignment, and he soon realizes Section 8 isn’t what it seems.
The formal announcement follows.
AMC Networks’ premium streaming bundle AMC+ and RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, have acquired the action film, SECTION 8. It will be released In Theaters and AMC+ on September 23, 2022.Written by Chad Law (Drive Hard), Josh Ridgway (Howlers) and directed by Christian Sesma (Vigilante Diaries), SECTION 8 stars Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”), Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables), Dermot Mulroney (“Hanna”), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler).“We’re excited to work with the film’s all-star cast who are icons of action cinema,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. “Each of them has legions of fans and we’re excited to be able to bring SECTION 8 to them this fall.”Said Courtney Thomasma, GM of AMC+: “AMC+ is poised for a gangbuster second half of 2022, and we’re thrilled to add SECTION 8 to our action-packed line-up of exclusive films, alongside our breakout original series, as we continue to rollout new movie premieres every week for subscribers.”After avenging the murder of his wife and child, a former soldier is sent to prison with a life sentence. He’s given a shot at freedom when a shadow government agency recruits him for an off-the-books assignment, and he soon realizes Section 8 isn’t what it seems.Produced by Brandon Burrows (The Last Son), SECTION 8 also stars Tracy Perez (“East Los High”), Justin Furstenfeld (Lead Singer for the Rock Band Blue October), Robert LaSardo (The Mule), Maurice Compte (“Mayans M.C.”) and Geoffrey Blake (Midway).Mark Ward and Betsy Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Nat McCormick from The Exchange on behalf of the filmmakers.
