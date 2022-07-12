SECTION 8: AMC+ And RLJE Films Acquire Action Films Starring Ryan Kwantan, Lundgren, Adkins And Rourke

Section 8, an action film written by Chad Law, Josh Ridgeway and directed by Christian Sesma has been picked up by AMC+ and RLJE Films. They will be releasing the films in cinemas and on the streamer on September 23rd. Action icons Dolph Lundgren and Scott Adkins star alongside Ryan Kwante, Dermot Mulroney and Mickey Rourke.

The action film is about a former soldier who is sent to prison with a life sentence after avenging the murder of his wife and child. He’s given a shot at freedom when a shadow government agency, Section 8, recruits him for an off-the-books assignment, and he soon realizes Section 8 isn’t what it seems.

The formal announcement follows.