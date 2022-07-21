Popcorn Frights 2022: Second Wave Includes Cannibalism, Hallucinogenic Worms, Martial Arts Rock Bands And More

There's no better way for genre fans in the southeast U.S. to bid adieu to Summer than to go to Popcorn Frights Film Festival in August.

This year's hybrid edition will run from August 11th through 21st.

POPCORN FRIGHTS UNVEILS SECOND WAVE OF PROGRAMMING FOR HYBRID FESTIVAL

Highlights include the 35th anniversary presentation of MIAMI CONNECTION with live commentary for closing night; six feature film World Premieres including the made-in-Miami DO NOT DISTURB, Lucky McKee's mysterious thriller OLD MAN starring Stephen Lang, the throwback retro slashers TIME'S UP with Felicia Rose and THE BARN: PART II with Linnea Quigley, the audacious and subversive BAD GIRL BOOGEY with Bill Moseley; and a special 25th anniversary under the stars presentation of THE FIFTH ELEMENT in tribute to Bruce Willis

The Eighth Annual Popcorn Frights Film Festival will be a hybrid experience presenting both in-theater and virtual film offerings from August 11-21, 2022

July 21, 2022 // - It's all been building up to this! Popcorn Frights' second wave of programming presents its most ambitious lineup yet with 36 feature film premieres, embracing 20 countries, with industry sessions, rooftop parties, an under-the-stars movie night & Bruce Willis tribute, magic shows, horror trivia, live comedy, and more! Running August 11-21, this year's cinematic mayhem is unleashed both online across the US and in-theater through South Florida.

As the Southeast United States largest gathering of genre films and fans, Popcorn Frights is bringing the most electrifying and provocative genre cinema from around the globe to the Sunshine State. First up is the world premiere of the made-in-Miami, sensationally gory shocker DO NOT DISTURB, which will open the Festival's inaugural "ALTER Screening Room" at the O Cinema South Beach, located right across from Ocean Drive.

Setting an unprecedented record at this year's Festival, more than 20 films are receiving their world premieres at Popcorn Frights, including Lucky McKee's mysterious thriller OLD MAN starring Stephen Lang, the throwback retro slashers TIME'S UP with Felicia Rose and THE BARN: PART II with Linnea Quigley, the audacious and subversive BAD GIRL BOOGEY with Bill Moseley, and the made-in-Florida fever dream BREATHING HAPPY, which will be complemented with a mind-melting live magic show by director Shane Bradley.

Other Festival highlights include the Icelandic visual marvel FANGA that reimagines the classic fairy tale "Beauty and the Beast," the North American Premiere of the claustrophobic nerve-wrecker THE EYES BELOW, the US Premiere of the transgressive splatter comedy ALL JACKED UP AND FULL OF WORMS, the one-of-a-kind experimental remix of Stephen King's The Langoliers, THE TIMEKEEPERS OF ETERNITY, and the darkly funny serial killer mockumentary WHEN THE SCREAMING STARTS.

Closing Popcorn Frights' in-theater film program is the 35th anniversary of the made-in-Florida, international cult sensation MIAMI CONNECTION that will be accompanied by a fun live commentary.

Notable features exclusively playing as part of Popcorn Frights' virtual program comprised of 22 feature films include the snow-streaked Northern Gothic heist thriller PEPPERGRASS, the diabolical found footage thriller MALIBU HORROR STORY that was ten years in the making, and the black magic horror PRESENCE.

In tribute to Hollywood icon Bruce Willis and his legendary onscreen career, Popcorn Frights will host a special 25th anniversary, under the stars presentation of the sci-fi masterpiece THE FIFTH ELEMENT on Ocean Drive, Miami's most famous stretch of sand and nightlife.

Beyond Popcorn Frights' film experiences, there will be a night of Horror Movie Trivia hosted by ALTER and Fangoria, as well as industry dedicated sessions at the renowned The Betsy South Beach, which will host a continental breakfast for filmmakers at an industry panel moderated by ALTER representatives. At night, The Betsy will throw a rooftop party overlooking the beach with complimentary drinks provided.

Access to the "ALTER Screening Room's" in-theater experience will be available for free, but priority access will be provided to Festival badge holders. Popcorn Frights' all-access badge provides an all-inclusive experience for films and special events hosted at the Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale and "The Alter Screening Room," Popcorn Frights official host venues this year. Separate virtual passes are also available and will provide access to every film streaming in the festival's virtual program throughout the US. To order an In-Theater All-Access Badge, click here, to order a Virtual All-Access Pass, click here.

The eighth edition of the Popcorn Frights Film Festival is made possible with the support of its generous sponsors, including ALTER, The Betsy, Fangoria, Giggster, O Cinema, Savor Cinema, Screambox, Slasher Energy, Tubi, and its loyal fans. For more info about Popcorn Frights, visit PopcornFrights.com

FEATURE FILM LINEUP

CLOSING NIGHT

Miami Connection

35th Anniversary Presentation

United States | 1987 | 87 Min. | Dirs. Woo-sang Park, Y.K. Kim

*Event features live commentary

*In-Theater Exclusive

A martial arts rock band goes up against a band of motorcycle ninjas who have tightened their grip on Florida's narcotics trade.

All Jacked Up and Full of Worms

US Premiere

United States | 2022 | 72 Min. | Dir. Alex Phillips

*Available in-theater and virtually

A maintenance man for a seedy motel discovers a hidden stash of powerful hallucinogenic worms that leads him to a path of self-destruction, sex, and violence.

Bad Girl Boogey

World Premiere

Australia | 2022 | 95 Min. | Dir. Alice Maio Mackay

*Available in-theater and virtually

A group of teens must fight their fears to stop a killer wearing a parasitic mask cursed with black magic and bigotry, before he, or it, slaughters everyone they hold dear.

The Barn: Part II

World Premiere

United States | 2022 | 85 Min. | Dir. Justin M. Seaman

*Director Justin M. Seaman expected in person

*In-Theater Exclusive

Takes place three years after the events of the first film, the sorority girls of Gamma Tau Psi place original final girl Michelle in charge of their annual haunted house. Unfortunately for Michelle, some uninvited trick-or-treaters from her past come knocking...

Breathing Happy

Theatrical World Premiere

United Stated | 2022 | 93 Min. | Dir. Shane Brady

*Director Shane Brady expected in person to perform a live magic show

*In-Theater Exclusive

In this mind-bending drama, a recovering drug addict can achieve one year of sobriety alone on Christmas day, but his demons tempt him to relapse.

Do Not Disturb

World Premiere

United States-Canada | 2022 | 93 Min. | Dir. John Ainslie

*Director John Ainslie and actress Kimberly Lafferriere expected in person

*Available In-theater and virtually

A honeymooning couple in Miami takes a peyote trip to strengthen their marriage which quickly turns into a narcotic nightmare.

The Eyes Below

North American Premiere

France | 2022 | 77 Min. | Dir. Alexis Bruchon

*Available In-theater and virtually

Everything is calm and silent in the house as a man falls asleep, until he feels something creep up his legs, stomach, and then his chest, and soon realizes that the night won't be as peaceful as he thought.

Fanga

East Coast Premiere

Iceland | 2022 | 94 Min. | Dir. Max Gold

*Director Max Gold scheduled in person

*Available In-theater and virtually

A farm girl becomes prisoner to a flesh-eating beast to cure her father's illness in this reimagining of the classic fairy tale "Beauty and the Beast."