MANEATER Trailer: Great White Horror, Coming This August

What better place to drown your sorrows than an idyllic island paradise? That was the idea when Jesse’s friends convinced her to not let a broken engagement stand in the way of enjoying her prepaid honeymoon. Their sorrows weren’t the only thing going to drown on their trip especially with a man-eating shark swimming just below the surface.

This one's for all you death by shark fans out there. Saban Films is releasing Justin Lee's shark horror flick, Maneater, In theaters, On Demand and Digital on August 26th, 2022. The trailer is live now, and thankfully it looks like this shark does not discriminate and a fair number of women will get bit too.

Cause the title? Never mind.

Maneater was written and directed by Justin Lee. It stars Nicky Whelan, Trace Adkins with Jeff Fahey and Shane West.