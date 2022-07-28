HOUSE OF DARKNESS Trailer: Starring Justin Long And Kate Bosworth

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth star in this seductive thriller from director Neil LaBute (The Wicker Man). Driving home to her secluded estate after meeting at a local bar, a player out to score thinks his beautiful, mysterious date will be another casual hook-up. While getting acquainted, their flirtation turns playful, sexy and sinister. Hoping to get lucky, his luck may have just run out.

Neil LaBute's House of Darkness will be releases by Saban Films in theaters on September 9th, 2022, followed by On Demand and Digital on September 13th, 2022. The trailer for the horror pic has been released, check it out below.

If you don't pick up on it in the trailer it does mentions that this movie is a "reimagining of Bram Stoker's timeless tale". Ah! And see the shadow around the silohuette of Kate Bosworth in the poster? Fangs. Definitely fangs. Ms. Dracula it is then!

House of Darkness was directed and written by Neil LaBute, Justin Long and Kate Bosworth star alongside Gia Crovatin and Lucy Walters.