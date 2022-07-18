FrightFest 2022: Found-Footage Horror Comedy MEAN SPIRITED Added to This Year's Lineup
Last week FrightFest announced the lineup for this year's festival, happening in London at the end of August. If you've ever worked in the film festival setting you know that things are constantly in flux, lineups can be constantly changing as film availability comes and goes.
Whatever the case is with Mean Spirited, the found-footage horror comedy from director Jeff Ryan, it is a late addition to the lineup and will have its world premiere at FrightFest. More on the film below.
Director Jeff Ryan’s thoroughly entertaining found-footage horror comedy MEAN SPIRITED will receive its World premiere at this year’s Arrow Video FrightFest event. It will be screened on Sunday 28 August, 1.15pm at the Cineworld, Leicester Sq., Screen 1.When two estranged friends reconnect, things buried deep down are bound to surface. Wannabe famous vlogger Andrew Castellano, aka ‘The Amazing Andy’, sets off for a weekend at his former friend turned famous actor Bryce. After receiving the invitation to Bryce’s mountain cottage, Andy has decided to bury the hatchet. Unfortunately he isn't quite himself anymore…It is exec produced by FrightFest stalwart Shaked Berenson of SLAXX, TURBO KID and TALES OF HALLOWEEN fame.Arrow Video FrightFest, the UK’s most popular horror and fantasy film festival, is back at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square and the Prince Charles Cinema from Thursday August 25 – Monday 29 August for five days of the very best of global genre cinema.
