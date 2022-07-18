FrightFest 2022: Found-Footage Horror Comedy MEAN SPIRITED Added to This Year's Lineup

Last week FrightFest announced the lineup for this year's festival, happening in London at the end of August. If you've ever worked in the film festival setting you know that things are constantly in flux, lineups can be constantly changing as film availability comes and goes.

Whatever the case is with Mean Spirited, the found-footage horror comedy from director Jeff Ryan, it is a late addition to the lineup and will have its world premiere at FrightFest. More on the film below.