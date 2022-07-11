DARK NATURE Exclusive Clip: World Premiere For Horror-Thriller at Fantasia Next Week

Berkley Brady's feature film debut, the horror-thriller Dark Nature, will premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in one week, on July 18th. An exclusive clip was dropped today, check it out below.

It appears the clip happens very early on in the film. Joy and her friend, Carmen, trail the therapy group as they enter into a gulch. While the other members of the group marvel at the countours of the carved stone Joy's trauma begins to act up.

Dark Nature was originally presented as Dark Woods, part of the Our Dark Side program at Frontieres last year. Our Dark Side is an incubator organized by Women in Film and Television Vancouver for Canadian female writer-directors.