DARK NATURE Exclusive Clip: World Premiere For Horror-Thriller at Fantasia Next Week
Berkley Brady's feature film debut, the horror-thriller Dark Nature, will premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in one week, on July 18th. An exclusive clip was dropped today, check it out below.
It appears the clip happens very early on in the film. Joy and her friend, Carmen, trail the therapy group as they enter into a gulch. While the other members of the group marvel at the countours of the carved stone Joy's trauma begins to act up.
Dark Nature was originally presented as Dark Woods, part of the Our Dark Side program at Frontieres last year. Our Dark Side is an incubator organized by Women in Film and Television Vancouver for Canadian female writer-directors.
WORLD PREMIERE JULY 18TH AT THE FANTASIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVALJoy, a survivor of domestic violence, joins her friend Carmen and her therapy group on an isolated weekend retreat in the Canadian Rockies. Led by the enigmatic Dr. Dunnley - whose methods are experimental and, at times, dubious from Joy’s outside perspective - the experience eventually shatters the border between reality and delusion. Joy begins to suspect that they are being stalked by her abuser, when in truth, the entire group will be forced to confront a threat even more terrifying than the monsters of their past.The feature directorial debut from Métis filmmaker Berkley Brady, DARK NATURE is an anxiety-inducing horror-thriller set and filmed in the vast Canadian Rockies almost entirely with practical FX and real stunts. With a predominantly female cast, the film intimately explores themes of trauma and friendship through its meaningful performances — while never shying away from bloody twists and scares.Previously TIFF’s selection to the Fantastic 7 project at Cannes, presented in collaboration between the Cannes Market and the Sitges International Film Festival, the hotly anticipated feature stars rising talent Hanna Emily Anderson (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The Purge), and Madison Walsh alongside Roseanne Supernault (Maïna, Rhymes For Young Ghouls), and Kyra Harper (Orphan Black). The film also features the first-ever movie score composed by acclaimed Canadian and Metis art-rock band Ghostkeeper.Based out of Treaty 7 territory, in Calgary, Alberta, Brady’s creative work in film has premiered at festivals across the world, including the Berlin Binnale and Sundance. She has also directed for episodic TV and commercials, as well as music videos and most recently directed the short films Song of the Dead and The Grey Man, which will both be featured on upcoming horror anthologies for Amazon and Creepy Pasta, and is adapting Maria Campbell’s iconic book, Halfbreed, for the screen.Brady and Michael Peterson (Harpoon, Bloodthirsty) produced DARK NATURE and Jason R Ellis and Tim Cairo executive produced. Patrick Ewald, Katie Page, and Kalani Dreimainis executive produced for Epic Pictures, who co-financed and are handling world sales.
