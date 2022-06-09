WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND: SCARS Trailer Suggests a Harrowing Horror is Coming
I'm already queasy after watching this first trailer for the upcoming horror slasher movie What the Waters Left Behind: Scars, the sequel to Nicolas Onetti's first flick.
Not that I'm adverse to horror flicks but I have a really hard time disassociating the violence when my friends are involved. I've got a really bad feeling about what happens to mi querida, Maria Rigon, after watching this.
Damn you, Nico. What have you done!?!
Check out the trailer for What the Waters Left Behind: Scars below. It's going to fuck some people up, that's for sure.
Rome-based Minerva Pictures and New Zealander Black Mandala Films present the official trailer of the horror slasher movie “WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND: SCARS”, directed by Nicolás Onetti (“THE 100 CANDLES GAME”, “A NIGHT OF HORROR: NIGHTMARE RADIO”, “ABRAKADABRA”, “WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND”).The trailer of the film had its world premiere at Marche du Film (Festival de Cannes) on May 20th, during the Blood Window Showcase.Pic is a sequel to “What the Waters Left Behind,” which was co-directed by Nicolás and Luciano Onetti and won them the best promising directors award in 2017 at Spain’s Sitges fest, Europe’s top genre event. A Netflix sale followed.This sequel project was among official selections at the Sitges Coming Soon platform and the Blood Window Market at Ventana Sur in Buenos Aires.Shooting of “What the Waters Left Behind: Scars” took place in the atmospheric village of Epecuén, Argentina, the tourist resort near Buenos Aires that sat underwater for 25 years after a dam broke in 1985. The waters then receded several years ago and the ruins of Epecuén emerged exposing a bleak and deserted landscape. The residents never returned.Plot turns on an Anglo-American indie rock band that winds up stranded in Epecuén, where their internal conflicts and the bad luck of their tour quickly lose importance before the hell that awaits them.
