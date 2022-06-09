WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND: SCARS Trailer Suggests a Harrowing Horror is Coming

I'm already queasy after watching this first trailer for the upcoming horror slasher movie What the Waters Left Behind: Scars, the sequel to Nicolas Onetti's first flick.

Not that I'm adverse to horror flicks but I have a really hard time disassociating the violence when my friends are involved. I've got a really bad feeling about what happens to mi querida, Maria Rigon, after watching this.

Damn you, Nico. What have you done!?!

Check out the trailer for What the Waters Left Behind: Scars below. It's going to fuck some people up, that's for sure.