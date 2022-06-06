THE SANDMAN: Teaser, Date Announcement, Panel And Casting News

Well, howdy. The first teaser has arrived for Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's lauded graphic novels, The Sandman. Time will tell if the streaming network has done a good job with its adaptation, in the mean time holy moly do the visuals really, really work.

Check out the first teaser down below, along with a selection of stills and a video of the Geeked Week Panel.

When the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, THE SANDMAN is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, THE SANDMAN is Produced by Warner Bros. Television. The series also stars Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as "Kyo Ra"), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, Razane Jammal and Mark Hamill.

The Sandman debuts globally on Netflix on August 5th.