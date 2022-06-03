First Trailer for THE MENU: Are Your Eyes Bigger Than Your Stomach?

I remember a line from Carrie Fisher's character in When Harry Met Sally: "Restaurants are to people in their 80s what theatre was to people in their 60s"; at the time, I was a bit too young to understand what that meant. I get it now, restaurants become a place to see and be seen, your reputation partially dependent on being someone who 'discovered' a restaurant before anyone else. And as a film programmer, I know that anytime a film is submitted that has something about food or eating in the title, inevitably, the comsumption of the other other white meat will come up.

Mark Mylod, who has directed shows such as Game of Thrones and Succession, teams with writers Seith Reiss and Will Tracy, on what looks to be a proverbial (and possibly literal) skewering of contemporary restaurant culture in The Menu.

A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

We don't know, of course, exactly what it is the clientele of this particular, exclusive spot are consuming, but we can guess it's out of the ordinary. And I'm a sucker for a good food movie.

The Menu will be released by Searchlight Pictures on November 18th.