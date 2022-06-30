Fantasia 2022: Watch The Trailer For Inquisition Horror Short Film EL SEMBLANTE

Spain. Year 1692. The Holy Inquisition enters a long decline and, as a reaction, its servants are more ruthless than ever. An inquisitor has spent years searching for the perfect torture device that captures the purest face of pain and thus show the world the terrible consequences of serving the Devil. His engineer's new invention, "El Semblante", a terrifying torture chair, looks set to do just that. But Elena, the inventor's daughter, has other plans...

With the full lineup of feature and short films announced for this year's edition of the Fantaisa International Film Festival projects are going to start enticing you to check out their wares this year.

El Semblante, a horror short from directors Raúl Cerezo and Carlos Moriana has connections to other films we've covered in the past and will play at this year's festival as well. Raúl Cerezo is one of the co-directors of La pasajera (The Passenger) and The Elderly, a new horror flick who's inclusion in the festival was just announced this morning.

Check out the trailer down below and keep an eye out for El Semblante and The Elderly at the festival next month.