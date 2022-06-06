Extreme Horror Flicks MAKING OFF et ANA Available For Pre-order

Back again with another offering of international extreme horror, this time with one from right here in Canada. Yes, the super-friendly Canadians have a dark side!

Extreme films Making Off and Ana coming to Blu-ray in June via TetroVideo and Goredrome Pictures

The extreme found footage film Making Off (France - 2012) by Cédric Dupuis and the experimental extreme film Ana (Canada - 2015) directed by Frédérick Maheux will be available for pre-order on Monday, June 6, on the official websites TetroVideo and Goredrome.

Making Off comes in a Standard Blu-ray edition and in an Ultralimited edition numbered Mediabook + slipcover + 20 page booklet.

Whereas, Ana is the first official release by Goredrome Pictures and is available in a Standard edition (DVD + Blu-ray) and in an Ultralimited edition numbered Mediabook + 20 page booklet.

Written an directed by Cédric Dupuis (Like Every Morning), Making Off is a shocking extreme film starring Olivier Bureau, who plays a character named Cédric Dupuis, like the director.

He's a fledgeling independent filmmaker who has set out to make the most terrifying horror film of all time. But shooting without any budget and with a cast of his friends, the young man soon realizes the frustration of indie filmmaking. The only way for him to get a realistic result is to unleash his imagination but he will fall into a spiral of depravity.

This is his documentary of the events that unfolded during the making of his film…

Making Off also stars Céline Berti, Mickaël Collart, Jérôme Thevenet, Nathalie Van Tongelen and Sébastien Ventura.