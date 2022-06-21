BLOOD OF THE CHUPACABRAS: Double Feature Blu-ray Coming in September From Visual Vengeance

Back in the early 2000s Jonathan Mumm made two micro-budget creature features, Blood of the Chupacabras and Revenge of the Chupacabras. They were a thing, no budget horror flicks shot on video with the best visual effects that home office PCs could manage at the time (refer to the see-through mouth in the fourth picture in the gallery below).

This pair of bare-bones horror flicks are being made available on Blu-ray for the first time ever from Visual Vengeance, a sister arm of Wide Eye Releasing that focuses on curating retro shot-on-video genre movies. This double feature release will be made available on September 27th.

Details about the release follow, along with a new trailer. If lo-fi, micro budget horror is your thing you may be interested in this release. It's certainly, something.