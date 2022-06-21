BLOOD OF THE CHUPACABRAS: Double Feature Blu-ray Coming in September From Visual Vengeance
Back in the early 2000s Jonathan Mumm made two micro-budget creature features, Blood of the Chupacabras and Revenge of the Chupacabras. They were a thing, no budget horror flicks shot on video with the best visual effects that home office PCs could manage at the time (refer to the see-through mouth in the fourth picture in the gallery below).
This pair of bare-bones horror flicks are being made available on Blu-ray for the first time ever from Visual Vengeance, a sister arm of Wide Eye Releasing that focuses on curating retro shot-on-video genre movies. This double feature release will be made available on September 27th.
Details about the release follow, along with a new trailer. If lo-fi, micro budget horror is your thing you may be interested in this release. It's certainly, something.
Releasing September 27 from Visual Vengeance, a double feature release of director Jonathan Mumm’s shot on video Crypto Creature Features BLOOD OF THE CHUPACABRAS (2003) and its sequel REVENGE OF THE CHUPACABRAS (2005)The double feature Blu-ray includes the Blockbuster Video shelf staples Blood of the Chupacabras (2003) and its sequel Revenge of the Chupacabras (2005). Both SOV features include a healthy amount of new and archival bonus material.BLOOD OF THE CHUPACABRAS (2003): A group of local townsfolk are led by a treasure hunter into a nearby mine in search of gold but encounter a vampiric Chupacabras monster and the townsfolk that the beast has turned into murderous slaves.REVENGE OF THE CHUPACABRAS (2005): A detective in search of a missing college student is lured by a madman into the lair of the fabled Chupacabras monster and he and several locals must face off against this early CGI monstrosity.Info and Select Bonus Features:- First time ever available on Blu-ray- Archival SD masters from original Betacam tapes- New audio commentaries on both films with director Jonathan Mumm- Archival behind the scenes features- Blooper reels- Archive video from premiere and festival appearances- Limited Edition Slipcase by Earl Kessler -- FIRST PRESSING ONLY- Collectible Mini-poster- ‘Stick your own’ VHS sticker set- And More
