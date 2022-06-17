Arrow in July, Because They Knew You Wanted to See CANNIBAL WOMEN in THE AVACADO JUNGLE of DEATH

I feel like its all I really have to say. Cannibal Women in The Avacado Jungle of Death. What else do you need to know about Arrow Player programming in July? Nothing. This is it. Done. Sign me up.

Silliness aside there are a lot of great cult classic films coming to heat up an already hot month. The sky outside is on fire! Crank up the air conditioning and take in classics like Castle Freak, starring Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton, Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama, The HIlls Have Eyes, and four martial arts films from the library of director/actor King Hu: The Fate of Lee Kahn, Raining in the Mountain, Legend of the Mountain, and the always reliable Come Drink With Me.

Everything you need to know about July's programming on the Arrow Players is in the gallery below.