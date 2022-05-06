THE SACRIFICE GAME: Shudder Boards Jenn Wexler's Next Horror Flick

Aw. This is cute. Jenn Wexler is set to work on her next film, The Sacrifice Game, follow up to her debut feature film, The Ranger. How is that cute? Well, she's written it with her beau, Sean Redlitz. You know what they say, couples that make horror films together, stay together.

Do they really say that?

Production is all set to begin next Monday, May 9th. Already, Shudder has picked up all the rights for The Sacrifice Game and will stream it in all their territories. Wexler is producing along with another friend of the site and the horror community on a whole, Heather Buckley, among others.

One of Wexler's stars from The Ranger, Chloë Levine, will star in The Sacrifice Game, with Mena Massoud, Olivia Scott Welch, Gus Kenworthy, Derek Johns, Laurent Pitre, Madison Baines and newcomer Georgia Acken.