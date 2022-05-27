TAKE THE NIGHT Trailer: Crime Thriller in Theaters And Digital This July!

Saban Films is releasing Seth McTigue's feature debut, the crime thriller Take The Night, in theaters on July 8th and On Demand and Digital on July 12th. Yesterday they released a trailer, you can check it out below.

An inventive, edgy crime thriller, TAKE THE NIGHT is a twisted tale of sibling rivalry and family secrets. An elaborate surprise birthday stunt heads into increasingly dark places when career criminals hired to stage a fake kidnapping go rogue. Older brother William secures a crew to stage a fake kidnapping of his brother Robert. But the crew has plans of their own. The brothers must put aside their sibling rivalry if they want to save the family fortune.

Take The Night was written and directed by McTigue who also stars in the film alongside Roy Huang ("Castle," Joyful Noise), Sam Li (Women Is Losers), Brennan Keel Cook (Encounter, "Love You To Death"), Shomari Love (Maya and Her Lover, "The Chi"), Antonio Aaron, and Grace Serrano.