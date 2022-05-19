Horrorant 2022: Filip Jan Ryszma And MOSQUITO STATE Take Home Top Honors

After a two year absence Horrorant was back in Athens, Greece, ready to feed the needs of its audience.

Over eleven days attendees got to catch up on some of the best offerings from the international genre community these past two years. Favorites like Luz: The Flower of Evil, Post Mortem, The Sadness and Mosquito State came to town.

All four were winners at this year's festival. After careful consideration, the jury of festival- which I was honored to be a part of this year- chose Mosquito State for best picture with best director honors going to Filip Jan Ryszma.

The beauty of Luz: The Flower of Evil is still pretty unmatched two years later which is why we gave the Cinematography award to Nicolas Caballero Arenas. Piros Zankay, Gabor Hellebrandt and Peter Bergendy got the award for best screenplay for Post Mortem. And understandebly The Sadness won the best special effects award, because blood, lots and lots of blood.

Acting awards went to Carlos Urrutia for Urubú and Mariana Anghileri for Al tercer Dia (On the 3rd Day).

Our hearfelt thanks for being included in this year's return of the Horrorant Film Festival. We look forward to many more!