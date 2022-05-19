Horrorant 2022: Filip Jan Ryszma And MOSQUITO STATE Take Home Top Honors
These two years were a real bummer, but they are over and Greece’s favorite genre film fest is back!Horrorant Film Festival “FRIGHT NIGHTS” 2022 was a big success, and we were really happy to see our devoted fans return and enjoy this year’s lineup.25 features and 37 shorts from around the world, were screened in our new home, the newly renovated Elize Cinema in Athens, and competed for the Horrorant awards.Editor at ScreenAnarchy and film programmer at Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival Andrew Mack, journalist at RiseTV Thodoris Sanidas and actress and TV host Nikoletta Ralli had the difficult task to choose this year’s big winners.Polish/American coproduction Mosquito State was awarded both Best Horror Feature and Best Director awards, and it was our honor to have the director Filip Jan Ryszma present to receive them.Here is the complete list of winners:Horrorant Best Horror Feature award: Mosquito State, dir. Filip Jan RyszmaHorrorant Panorama award: Las Noches son de los Monstruos, dir. Sebastian PerilloHorrorant Best Director award: Filip Jan Ryszma (Mosquito State)Horrorant Best Screenplay award: Piros Zankay, Gabor Hellebrandt & Peter Bergendy (Post Mortem)Horrorant Best Actor award: Carlos Urrutia (Urubú)Horrorant Best Actress award: Mariana Anghileri (Al Tercer Día)Horrorant Best Cinematography award: Nicolas Caballero Arenas (Luz: The Flower of Evil)Horrorant Best Special Effects award: The SadnessSpecial Mention award: Lloyd Kaufman & Troma Entertainment for their contribution to the genreHorrorant Best Foreign Short award: The Wick, dir. Sabine CrossenHorrorant Best Greek Short award: Hansel, dir. Vivian PapageorgiouHorrorant Best Animated Short award: Mirror, dir. Meng-Ru WuSixty-three movies, eleven days of horror, eleven days of pure cinematic fun but we‘re still thirsty for more. Hopefully, no another pandemic or world disaster will come upon us and we‘ll see you again in 2023.See you then!A nightmare was never so exciting!
