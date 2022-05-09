FOXHOLE Exclusive Clip: Jack Fessenden's War Drama in Cinemas This Friday

Jack Fessenden, Fessenden the Younger, son of Larry, has a new film Foxhole coming out this week. Jack's father has made his name in horror and as they say, apples do not fall far from trees. While not an outright horror Jack's second film looks into the horrors of war.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is releasing Foxhole in U.S. cinemas on May 13th. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today, check it and the trailer, along with some stills from the film, down below.