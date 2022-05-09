Blood Window at Cannes 2022: Five LatAm Projects Presented at Marche du Film

Later this month our friends at Blood Window are once again headed to Cannes, the Marche du Film, with a heads up on what is coming out of Latin America this coming year.

They have five films to present to their peers on May 20th, some we have been tracking recently. They come armed with a work in progress screening of Sabrina Greve's horror drama, The Basement of Scream Street, out of Brazil. She pitched her film at the Blood Window LAB in 2019 then started screening her two years later at the market.

Then there are five films currently in post, all part of a reel that will be screened that day. It looks like our friend, Fabian Forte, whose Legions is hitting the circuit, has another film in post called Witch Game. He's also been working on Demian Rugna's new film, currently shooting back in Argentina.

Another friend to the site, Nicolas Onetti, has been working on his sequel, What The Waters Left Behind: Scars. Diego Ortuño presented his film Chuzalongo (Red Corn) at Blood Window LAB in 2020 where it won two awards.

And finally, Daniel de la Vega's new film El último hereje (The Last Heretic) will present footage as well. Our friendship with the producer Del Toro Films has grown over the past year so we hope to have more news about the new film from the director of Al Tercer Dia (On The 3rd Day) as soon as it is available.

Short synopsis for all five projects are in the gallery below.