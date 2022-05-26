ABANDONED Official Trailer: A House With a Tragic Past Haunts Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts and John Gallagher Jr. star in Spencer Squire's horror flick Abandoned.

Abandoned follows the sharply intense lives of Sara (Emma Roberts), her husband Alex (John Gallagher Jr.), and their infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history. As their home’s past is revealed, the mother’s fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes her own safety and that of her newborn son. Directed by Spencer Squire, the film stars Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Nerve), John Gallagher Jr. (Peppermint), and Michael Shannon (Heart of Champions).

I love a little peace and quiet as much as the next person but you'll never find me wanting to live out in the middle of nowhere, specifically in a home with a questionable past. Yet here we are with yet another couple taking up a deal that it too good to be true and finding out that it is! But the housing market being what it is? What's a few scares compared to money saved on a new home?

Vertical Entertainment and TPC are releasing Abandoned in theaters on June 17th, 2022. It will also be available on Digital and On Demand on June 24th. The official trailer was released, check it out below.