RLJE Films And Shudder Acquire Spider One's Horror Flick ALLEGORIA
News today that RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired the North American rights for Spider One's horror flick, Allegoria.
The vocalist of Powerman 5000 is making his feature film debut with this horror film about "obsessions and insecurities" that "manifest monsters, demons and death". Allegoria will have its world premiere at Panic Fest which begins tomorrow in Kansas City.
Allegoria will be released on VOD, digital and stream on Shudder on August 2nd, which may give it the chance to hit a couple more festivals in North America after its premiere.
Written by Spider One, who also makes his directorial debut with ALLEGORIA, the film stars Krsy Fox (Frank), Adam Busch ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), Bryce Johnson ("Pretty Little Liars") and Scout Compton (Halloween)."Collaborating with emerging filmmakers/artists like Spider One is a top priority for us," said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. "We couldn't be more proud to debut his first film. He is a great talent with a unique vision."In ALLEGORIA, a group of artist's lives become unwittingly entangled as their obsessions and insecurities manifest monsters, demons and death.ALLEGORIA was produced by OneFox Productions.
