RLJE Films And Shudder Acquire Spider One's Horror Flick ALLEGORIA

News today that RLJE Films and Shudder have acquired the North American rights for Spider One's horror flick, Allegoria.

The vocalist of Powerman 5000 is making his feature film debut with this horror film about "obsessions and insecurities" that "manifest monsters, demons and death". Allegoria will have its world premiere at Panic Fest which begins tomorrow in Kansas City.

Allegoria will be released on VOD, digital and stream on Shudder on August 2nd, which may give it the chance to hit a couple more festivals in North America after its premiere.