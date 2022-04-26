Overlook 2022: First Batch Of Flicks and Events Drops

The return of The Overlook is nigh and the today brings the announcement of the first big batch of mayhem. It includes the news that Scott Derrickson's Blumhouse pic The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke and written by C. Robert Cargill will be the festival closer. Also announced are some more exciting world premieres, familiar names, and some very cool sounding events. Full release is below and stay tuned for more to come!

CLOSING NIGHT FILM PRESENTATION



The Black Phone

Director: Scott Derrickson

Cast: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone and Ethan Hawke

United States, 2022

The minds behind Sinister and Dr. Strange return to horror with this terrifying tale of a shy 13-year-old boy (Mason Thames), abducted and trapped in a soundproof basement by a sadistic killer (Ethan Hawke), who begins to receive mysterious calls, on a dead telephone, from the killer’s previous victims.



FIRST WAVE FEATURE FILM PRESENTATIONS



Deadstream

Directors: Joseph Winter, Vanessa Winter

Cast: Joseph Winter, Melanie Stone

USA, 2022

This go-for-broke gorefest sees an arrogant, stunt-driven video blogger, on the verge of social cancellation, who gets exactly what he bargained for when he faces his craziest challenge yet – spending a night in an actual haunted house.



Flux Gourmet

Director: Peter Strickland

Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie

UK/USA/Hungary, 2022

Peter Strickland (In Fabric, The Duke of Burgundy), the master of oddities, is back with his latest tale, a portrait of an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performances where power struggles, bizarre fetishes, gastro-intestinal issues and revenge abound.



Jethica

Director: Pete Ohs

Cast: Callie Hernandez, Will Madden, Ashley Denise Robinson, Andy Faulkner

USA, 2022

When Jessica’s stalker follows her to a remote area of New Mexico, her and her estranged high school friend must enlist spectral assistance in this thoughtful, often comedic ghost story that skewers toxic masculinity in modern dating.



Resurrection

Director: Andrew Semans

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Tim Roth

USA, 2022

Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth turn in career defining performances in this blistering tale of a successful business woman whose peaceful and disciplined life with her daughter takes a turn for the very, very dark, when a man carrying the secrets of their past returns to confront her.



Saloum

Director: Jean Luc Herbulot

Cast: Yann Gael, Evelyne Ily Juhen, Roger Sallah, Mentor Ba

Senegal, 2021

When a group of mercenaries transporting both a fugitive and a bounty they stole find themselves stranded in a remote region of Senegal, they begin to realize there a much more potent fears out in the unknown in this action-packed, twisty genre bender.



Swallowed

World Premiere

Director: Carter Smith

Cast: Cooper Koch, Jose Colon, Jena Malone, Mark Patton

USA, 2022

From Carter Smith, the Director of The Ruins, comes a pulse-pounding tale of two best friends on what might be their final night together. A drug deal gone wrong finds them at the center of a chilling queer body horror full of shocking violations.



Watcher

Director: Chloe Okuno

Cast: Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Ciubuciu Bogdan Alexandru

USA, 2022

One of the most exciting new voices in horror this year, Chloe Okuno, makes her solo feature debut with this homage to 70s tales of paranoia about a young woman who moves to foreign country with her fiancée and can’t shake the feeling that she is being constantly monitored by an unseen figure in an adjacent building.



Who Invited Them?

World Premiere

Director: Duncan Birmingham

Cast: Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos, Perry Mattfeld

USA, 2022

Reminiscent of Michael Haneke’s Funny Games, Duncan Birmingham’s first feature follows a young married couple who, after a successful housewarming party, discover that their charming new neighbors have crashed. Hoping to prove themselves to be hospitable, they keep the drinks flowing, only to realize there might be sinister intent in the air.



SPECIAL EVENT PRESENTATIONS



Presented by the University of New Orleans



The Kingcast Presented by FANGORIA

Creators & Hosts: Eric Vespe, Scott Wampler

Since 2020, the FANGORIA Podcast Network's THE KINGCAST has brought together some of the biggest filmmakers, authors, comedians, and pop culture commentators to obsess over Stephen King's ever-expanding library of stories, novels, TV miniseries, and feature film adaptations for a series of conversations that are hilarious as often as they are heartwarming and unexpected. Co-hosted by veteran film bloggers Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler, THE KINGCAST boys are honored and excited to be bringing their particular set of horror-podcasting skills to this year's Overlook Film Festival, where they'll be screening a film that deserves to be seen on a very big screen with a very rowdy crowd. Buckle up.



Nosfera2

Free Screening

Creators: Dream Video Division

One hundred years ago, F.W. Murnau created an unauthorized and unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula. Today, the alternative media art collective Dream Video Division creates an unauthorized and unofficial adaptation of Nosferatu (1922). A mix of a live screening and online stream, be ready to chat as we bring this viewing experience into the 21st century. Join us for a once-in-a-century unique live event of a remixed, reinterpreted, remastered feature-length version of the original silent horror classic: Nosfera2.



The Pumpkin Pie Show Presented by Quirk Books

Creator, Writer, Performer: Clay McLeod Chapman

The Pumpkin Pie Show rises from the dead once more! A staple of the festival since its inception, Author/performer Clay McLeod Chapman returns to the Overlook with his depraved brand of storytelling, offering an intimate look into the hearts of monsters, murderers and madmen.



Quintron At The Chamberlain Presented by Crescent Canna

Performer: Quintron

Quintron (AKA Robert Martin Greenfield) performs impressionistic, instrumental organ music on a cache of classic keyboards combined with some homemade electronics from his shop in 9th Ward, New Orleans. Expect his patented Drum Buddy, a light-activated coffee-can drum machine, to be a part of the setup. At the heart of this music are taped orchestra loops, created for the Chamberlin company in Wisconsin in the 1940s. In Quintron’s hands, these faraway sounds provide a soft bed for some acidic, Crème-Light Exotica - best enjoyed with your back turned; this is music made to be IGNORED!



Important Dates

May 3: Full Lineup Announcement

May 6: Press Accreditation Closes

May 10: Schedule and Ticketing Go Live

June 2: Festival Begins

June 5: Festival Ends