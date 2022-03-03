YOU WON'T BE ALONE: Watch The Second Trailer For The Acclaimed Sundance Folk Horror

Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, YOU WON’T BE ALONE follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.

Focus Features will release Goran Stolevski's folk horror You Won't Be Alone in theatres on April 1st. The second trailer has arrived, check it out below. It is a gorgeous piece of filmmaking, you can see why You Won't Be Alone was quickly snatched up after it had it's world premiere at Sundance back in January.

If you need any more evidence that the horror genre not only contains multitudes, but also remains incredibly malleable, look no further than writer-director Goran Stolevski’s stunningly realized feature-length debut, You Won’t Be Alone. A supernaturally-themed horror film with a distinctly Malickian flavor, You Won’t Be Alone filters a surprisingly touching, poignant exploration of the shifting nature of identity, gender (and fluidity thereof), and humanity itself through the singularly conceived and thrillingly executed point-of-view of a rebelliously inquisitive witch, the proverbial outsider, pariah, and exile from the patriarchal social order, across several decades in pre-industrial Macedonia.

You Won't Be Alone was Stolevski's feature film debut. It stars Noomi Rapace, Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, and Sara Klimoska.