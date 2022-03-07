THE SEED Clip: Eggs. An Excellent Source of What The Hell!?!?

What starts out as girls weekend away in the Mojave desert becomes a tale of horror, death and alien invasion.

Sam Walker's debut feature horror flick, The Seed, arrives on Shudder this Thursday. They've released a clip this afternoon called Eggs, and well, there's not much else to say other than have a look for yourself. Icky.

The film marks the feature debut for British writer/director Sam Walker.

In The Seed, lifelong friends Deidre (Lucy Martin, Vikings), Heather (Sophie Vavasseur, Resident Evil: Apocalypse), and Charlotte (Chelsea Edge, I Hate Suzie) are finally getting some time away together, using the upcoming meteor shower to gather more followers for their social media channels. But what starts out as a girls’ getaway in the Mojave Desert descends into a battle for survival with the arrival of an invasive alien force whose air of mystery soon proves to be alluring and irresistible to them. Before long the situation devolves into a battle to the death, where the stakes have galaxy-wide implications.

The Seed is produced by Shudder, Camelot Films and Hardman Pictures, in association with Lipsync Productions, AMP International, The Malta Film Commission and Ingenious Media. The film is written and directed by Sam Walker (Duck Children), while Matt Hookings, Chris Hardman and James Norrie serve as producers.