THE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR Blu-ray Giveaway
In THE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby and his best friend, Kevin, when they are abducted on their way home from school. Managing to escape his confines, Bobby navigates the dark halls, praying his presence goes unnoticed as he avoids his captor at every turn. Even worse is the arrival of another stranger, whose mysterious arrangement with the kidnapper spells certain doom for Kevin. With no means of calling for help and miles of dark country in every direction, Bobby embarks on a rescue mission, determined to get himself and Kevin out alive...or die trying.
The Boy Behind the Door will be released on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-Ray on March 15th. Shudder have given us two (2) Blu-rays to give away this weekend.
We like to keep these giveaways as stress free as possible. Have a look at the fact finding question that follows and when you have found the answer email us here with your answer. Two (2) random winners will be drawn on Monday, March 14th at noon PST. Ready?
Where did The Boy Behind the Door have its world premiere?
When you have the answer email us here. Good luck to all who enter.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.