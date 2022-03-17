Shudder in April: HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN MONTH Features Hot Originals And Instant Classics

Spring is almost here - so close - and already our hearts and minds are being asked to yearn for October! We get it, Halloween is the horror community's Christmas. We'd tell you, allergies permitting, to head outside this April and smell the flowers but next month's lineup from Shudder could be reason enough to help you dodge pollen season this year.

SHUDDER’S "HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN HOTLINE" OF HORROR FILM RECOMMENDATIONS RETURNS THIS APRIL ALONG WITH A KILLER LINEUP OF NEW ORIGINAL FILMS AND SERIES April Lineup Includes New Seasons of Original Series Cursed Films and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs; Original Films Night’s End , The Cellar and Virus 32; and New Additions to Shudder’s Library, Including The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, 1992’s Candyman, The Devils and More Shudder’s popular “Halfway to Halloween Hotline” of personalized horror movie recommendations returns this April as part of the streamer’s annual “Halfway to Halloween” celebration, which also features a killer lineup of new original series and films and genre-defining additions to Shudder’s unbeatable movie library of timeless horror classics. The premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural will debut new seasons of Original Series Cursed Films and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Original Films Night’s End (on March 31), The Cellar, starring Elisha Cuthbert, and Gustavo Hernández's Virus 32, and Exlusive Film See for Me, along with library titles The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, 1992’s Candyman and The Devils, among others. Said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager: “We’re curating a slate of the best in horror all year round, but April and October give us a unique opportunity to connect with and hear from our members directly about the movies they’re craving and what they love most about the genre. And we’re pairing that with an impressive lineup of new, fan-favorite titles, as we continue to go deep on the genre like only Shudder can.” “HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN HOTLINE” Every Friday in April from 3pm – 4pm ET, members are invited to call Samuel Zimmerman, Shudder’s VP of programming, to for customized horror viewing recommendations from Shudder’s expansive film collection – from his favorite genre films of all time to highly anticipated releases this year. A new hotline phone number will be announced each Friday on Shudder’s social media platforms. Please note: While recommendations are provided for free, please note that normal phone and long-distance charges may apply. Call volume is expected to be high, so please keep trying if a busy signal is received. There are no guarantees that every call will be answered, but Sam will get through as many as he can within the hour.