SELLBLOCK: Jericho Rosales to Star in TV Prison Series

Jericho Rosales, known for Basurero, Siargao and Pacquiao: The Movie, will star in TV prison series Sellblock, coming from Manila-based ABS-CBN and their production partner BlackOps Studios Asia, per an official announcement released today.

As you might have guessed from the title, the series will revolve around making money behind bars in an intense, pressure-packed environment. The teaser (or sizzle reel) gives an idea of what they're aiming to deliver. Here's the synopsis:

"A fictional series which chronicles one of Asia's biggest drug empires, operating from inside the Philippines' largest maximum-security prison. Discover how the drug lords made it their Las Vegas of prisons."

Sellblock is "100% fictional," according to Rex Lopez, CEO of Manila-based creative agency Psyops8. "Nevertheless, it's heavily grounded in various real-life events which are relatively unknown to most audiences." Rosales will be joined by a talented cast of Filipino actors: Tirso Cruz III, Cherry Pie Picache, Ronnie Lazaro, Rosanna Roces, Mon Confiado and RK Bagatsing.

Sellblock is currently being exhibited at ABS-CBN's virtual booth during this week's Filmart. Watch the teaser below.