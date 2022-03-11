OUTSIDERS Exclusive Clip: She Was Right There!

When high school student Jaylen Brown finds himself under suspicion after his classmate disappears during a party, prejudice quickly begins to boil to the surface of his small southern town as all fingers point toward him. Working against the clock to clear his own name, he begins to unravel a massive web of secrets that all point to otherworldly forces at play.

Today, Delmar Washington's feature film debut, the mystery sci-fi thriller Outsiders, is coming to theaters & VOD/Digital. The film stars Skylan Brooks and we have an exclusive clip to share with you today. Check it out below.