NEKROKOSM: Panos Cosmatos's New Sci-Fi Epic in Development at A24 And XYZ Films

Deep within a strange galaxy, two lovers are torn apart as they try to survive a malevolent invasion in this phantasmagorical fantasy nightmare.

Well this is awesome. A24 have announced that they are teaming up with XYZ Films and Greek Canadian autuer of mindwarping cinema, Panos Cosmatos (Mandy, Beyond the Black Rainbow) for a new sci-fi fantasy film Nekrokosm.

Cosmatos has already written the story and will hand over screenplay duties to Maegan Houang (pictured below). Houang credits include the limited series Shōgun at FX and A24’s The Sympathizer at HBO.

A24 will produce Nekrokosm alongside Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films. XYZ Films and Panos Cosmatos have worked together since his awesome debut film Beyond the Black Rainbow back in 2010. They handled the sales/distribution of that film then reunited on the production and worldwide sales of Mandy. Of course we all know the even more amazing Mandy, starring Nicolas Cage, which screened at Sundance and Directors' Fortnight in Cannes in 2018.

A24 will finance Nekrokosm and handle worldwide releasing.