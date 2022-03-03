BULL Trailer: Neil Maskell is Coming For All of Them in Revenge Thriller

BULL is a revenge thriller like no other. Ferocious, audacious, and blood-soaked, the latest from BAFTA-winning writer/director Paul Andrew Williams stars Neil Maskell as a vicious mob enforcer seeking revenge on the gang that double-crossed him. Ten years after he was last seen, Bull (Maskell) returns home to methodically track down those who betrayed him and find his beloved son. With the ominous warning: “I’m coming for all of them,” Bull stalks his former gang, leading up to a savage showdown between his wife and her mob boss father (David Hayman).

Few are on the same level as Neil Maskell when he goes cold hearted bastard in a film. When it comes to Paul Andrew Williams' revenge thriller, Bull, it's more of that same zero fucks attitude that we have come to love from the British actor.

No foolin', Saban Films is releasing Williams' thriller in theaters on April 1st, then it will drop on On Demand and Digital on April 5th. They released a trailer for Bull this week, check it out below.