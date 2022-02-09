Seattle International Film Fest Announces Hybrid SIFF in April

The Seattle International Film Festival (or SIFF) has long been known as one of the best regional festivals on the circuit. While the fest has traditionally been a nearly month-long early summer affair, the good folks in the Pacific Northwest are redefining things a bit for 2022, announcing today the festival will take place April 14-24 both in person and online via the SIFF Channel.

"The Seattle International Film Festival encompasses everything that SIFF stands for," said SIFF's Artistic Director Beth Barrett. "We want to connect people to the experiences of others, to revel in great stories, and to create experiences designed for film lovers. The Spring Festival is an 11-day celebration of film's power to delight and transform - to inspire, provoke, and connect us to our community and the world."

With Tribeca sliding back into the summer it makes a lot of sense for SIFF to move up a couple months. Look for this year's fest to feature a big world premiere or two alongside the traditional tour of the best of the previous year's international and indie cinema. We'll be sure to cover the festival lineup when it's announced in the coming months.