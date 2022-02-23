OFFSEASON Trailer For Mickey Keating's Offshore Horror Flick

Upon receiving a mysterious letter that her mother’s grave site has been vandalized, Marie quickly returns to the isolated offshore island where her late mother is buried. When she arrives, she discovers that the island is closing for the offseason with the bridges raised until Spring, leaving her stranded. One strange interaction with the local townspeople after another, Marie soon realizes that something is not quite right in this small town. She must unveil the mystery behind her mother’s troubled past in order to make it out alive.

When I get older and I lose my marbles I'm going to ship out to a remote island and settle in with the locals, just so I can terrorize mainlanders who come around poking their nose into nobody's business. I'm going to use Mickey Keating's horror flick, Offseason, as a primer.

Offseason will be released in select Theaters, On Demand and Digital on March 11, 2022. RLJE Films and Shudder are presenting the release

Directed and written by Mickey Keating, Offseason stars Jocelin Donahue, Joe Swanberg, Richard Brake, Melora Walters, and Jeremy Gardner.