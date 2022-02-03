Jennifer Reeder's NIGHT'S END to Release on Shudder on March 31st

An anxious shut-in unwittingly moves into a haunted apartment and hires a mysterious stranger to perform an exorcism which takes a horrific turn.

Yesterday Shudder announced the release date for Jennifer Reeder's new horror film, Night's End. Reeder executive produced her new film with Shudder, directing a script written by Brett Neveu whose work has been primarily in theatre. Geno Walker takes the lead in her new film along with Kate Arrington, Felonious Munk and Michael Shannon.

Shudder will release Night's End in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland on Thursday, March 31st. The complete announcement follows.

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural announced today the release for Jennifer Reeder’s upcoming film Night’s End starring Geno Walker (South Side, Chicago Fire), Kate Arrington (Mare of Easttown, Ray Donovan), Felonious Munk (For Life, Block Party) and Michael Shannon (Knives Out, Nine Perfect Strangers). A Shudder Original Film, Night’s End is set for release in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland on Thursday, March 31.

“Jennifer Reeder is an exciting and bold filmmaker who was an integral part of V/H/S/94, Shudder’s most watched movie ever,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “Night’s End is eerie but human, sharply written and sure to surprise our members this March.”

Said Jennifer Reeder, “As a longtime Shudder fan, I am deeply honored to now be part of the Shudder fam! I've made two Shudder films this year, which feels like a dream (although both films play out more like nightmares). Throughout the process of making these films with Shudder, I have felt enormously supported and my creative vision protected and amplified. Shudder cares as much about filmmakers as they do about films which is a rare and coveted combination.”

In Night’s End, an anxious shut-in unwittingly moves into a haunted apartment and hires a mysterious stranger to perform an exorcism which takes a horrific turn. The film also stars Lawrence Grimm (Chicago Med), Daniel Kyri (Chicago Fire), Theo Germaine (The Politician) and Morgan Reesh (Blood Below the Skin).

Written by Brett Neveu, Night’s End is an Original Shudder Production in association with Crow Island Films and Institutional Quality Production. The film is produced by Neal Edelstein, Neveu and David E. Tolchinsky and executive produced by Reeder and Shudder’s Emily Gotto.